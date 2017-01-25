DoNormaal, Wimps and The Dips are among the Pacific Northwest acts to rock Leavenworth.

The Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival, which brings indie music to snowy Leavenworth, knows how to spice up the chilly season.

From rap (DoNormaal) to rock (Wimps) to funk (The Dip), the festival is serving up an eclectic mix of established Pacific Northwest musicians. But rising artists, often found via the festival’s online submission page, are also welcome.

“We listen to every submission,” says Kevin Sur, whose Artist Home organization has presented Timbrrr! since 2014 (as well as its summer counterpart in Carnation since 2013). “We probably booked about 50 percent of the bands that way.” Hundreds of applications are received each year for the fest, which is happening Friday and Saturday (Jan. 27-28).

Concert preview Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27 and 28, Leavenworth Festhalle, 1001 Front St., Leavenworth; $35 per day or $60 for both days (http://timbrrr.strangertickets.com). Highlights Friday at Festhalle 6:25 p.m. — DoNormaal 8:35 p.m. — Down North Saturday at Icicle Brewing 1 p.m. — Tomo Nakayama Saturday at Festhalle 8:20 p.m. — Wimps 9:40 p.m. — The Dip 11 p.m. — The Thermals

Beyond the music, Timbrrr! offers hot-toddy stands, wine tastings, indoor lawn games and, new this year, a pop-up vinyl record shop operated by Ballard’s Sonic Boom Records. The fest also has a partnership with Stevens Pass Mountain Resort, which will offer discounted lift tickets for festivalgoers.

“It’s all about being up in the snow with friends,” Sur says. “The mountains in Leavenworth create an intimacy, which makes the vibe of the festival itself incredibly warm and fun.”

Rachel Ratner, lead singer of the raucous Seattle rock trio Wimps, enjoys the setting of the odd snow-capped town, otherwise known as Washington’s Little Bavaria. Leavenworth is located some two hours east of Seattle past the Cascades,

“I’ve been there once before,” Ratner says. “And I saw people out drinking giant boots filled with beer — that was fun!”

And while much of the weekend’s action will happen at Leavenworth’s 1,000-person-capacity Festhalle, one of the most charming aspects of Timbrrr! is that many of its musicians — like piano player and singer Tomo Nakayama — dot the wintry town’s watering holes during the afternoons.

“We wanted to book stunningly beautiful things during the day while people are staring out at the mountains,” Sur says. “And at night, we wanted to schedule music that will get people moving.”