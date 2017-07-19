Owner Jason Lajeunesse is excited about Run the Jewels, Angel Olsen and other artists playing the 2017 festival.

Jason Lajeunesse is the former program director of the Capitol Hill Block Party and is now owner of the annual music festival. Lajeunesse shared his thoughts on this year’s lineup and his advice for festivalgoers:

On this year’s direction …

“I think this year covers a pretty broad spectrum of the stuff we’ve always worked with. Obviously Diplo would fall into the more electronic EDM category. Obviously, Run the Jewels are more hip-hop and certainly politically relevant, right now especially. And then Friday, like Lord Huron, or Saturday sorry, they cover more of that sort of folk category. We worked with all those bands, again, for years. I think we’ve been fairly consistent with our programming, over the years. Some years might lean a little more a certain way than others, but that’s not always by complete design. There’s a lot of variables.”

On booking the big bands …

“We have a wish list. We sort of put together bands that we’re really into, that we love, that we’d love to see come participate. I mean we’re talking to agents sometimes as early as now about next year. Just the way festivals have become such a key part of musicians’ income, you know, people are planning their festival stuff a year out …

On watching smaller bands evolve …

“I think we invest in bands from when they’re doing very small shows … Honestly 60-70 percent is local, regional artists that we work with, often for years, throughout their careers. And so get to kind of build together. It’s always exciting for us when we get to see bands go from that first show at Barboza to headlining Neumos to coming and playing the mainstage at the festival. And in cases like Odesza, headlining the festival.”

On bands he’s excited about …

“I mean Run the Jewels is a really exciting artist to have. Not only am I excited about their music, I’m excited about their politics. And I think it’s going to be a great show. Angel Olsen. I really loved that last record. And I’m really excited to see how this tour is and see how her band’s developed since we had her several years ago. Wolf Parade. A band that I’ve loved. I’m probably showing my age here but … that was a band that was relevant during the early parts of my career — midcareer, I guess, in the early 2000s. And they’re also Canadian so that’s awesome. So close to my heart there. I also really love Perfume Genius, some of the stuff that I’ve heard from his new record, I really dig. And Austra is also an artist that I have a long, I guess personal history … I really loved that first record and I remember seeing her at South by [Southwest] the year that came out.”

On advice for festivalgoers …

“Stay hydrated. Check out all the bars and restaurants that are there … And don’t bring a car.”

LaJeunesse makes some comparisons of his own …

If you like … Queen, try Perfume Genius

“It’s kind of a stretch, but I think there’s some really amazing arena anthems.”

If you like … Dan Auerbach (of The Black Keys), try My Goodness

“I think there’s some parallels there.”