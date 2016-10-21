The Orb, a British electronic-music band that walks the line between the samples, field recordings and club-friendly beats of ambient techno and the mellow soundscapes of ambient music, plays Neumos on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The Orb, which plays Neumos on Wednesday (Oct. 26), has done something few acts can: enjoy a long, fruitful career making strange electronic music.

Alex Paterson, The Orb’s longest-tenured member, started the group in London in 1988. (Thomas Fehlmann, who completes what’s currently a duo, joined in 1995.) Over the next three decades, the group has redrawn the boundaries between techno, ambient and progressive electronic music.

For such abstruse fare, it’s brought Paterson, Fehlmann and their collaborators uncommon commercial success. At the height of its popularity, the group had an album, 1992’s “U. F. Orb,” top the U.K. charts. Shortly before that, a 39-minute, 57-second version of that album’s single, “Blue Room,” became the longest song to chart in the U.K.

Concert preview The Orb, Vox Mod, R-Pal 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Neumos, 925 E. Pike St., Seattle; $18 (206-709-9442 or neumos.com).

The electronic-music landscape that The Orb inhabited at its commercial peak was clearly quite a different one than today’s. Disparate sounds — and, crucially, ones that aren’t defined by heavy bass or catchy melodies — more easily coexisted. It was common for raves to have a “chill out” room, where DJs played beatless, abstract music for clubbers looking to wind down or take a break.

The group produced its best music in this environment, in particular the debut album “The Orb’s Adventures Beyond the Underworld” and 1995’s “Orbis Terrarium.” Such work is a touchstone of ambient techno, which mixes samples, found sounds and field recordings with club-friendly rhythms. It’s harder-edged than ambient music, which so easily recedes into the background, but also not solely intended to be played by DJs. This hybrid approach continues to resonate in underground electronic music more than 20 years later.

Paterson has never been coy about his affinity for consciousness-altering drugs — in an interview with The Guardian he details a formative experience of listening to krautrock and Brian Eno while dropping acid — and The Orb’s music often reflects it. The group’s tracks are lengthy and meandering, each more concerned with setting a scene or creating a sonic environment than adhering to conventional standards of form and structure.

Released earlier this month, newest album “Chill Out, World” is among the band’s mellowest work. The rugged psychedelic tendencies of the group’s most influential music has been supplanted by bucolic field recordings, gentle percussion and placid keys. It’s perhaps the closest The Orb has come to making ambient music that sounds like what people think ambient music is.

Live, though, fans can likely expect to hear plenty of The Orb’s heady, genre-defining older material, as this show precedes a tour of the U.K. to commemorate the 25th anniversary of its debut album.