The Seattle band will play at the Paramount Theatre on Nov. 5-7.

There are still a few balcony tickets left for The Head and the Heart’s three-night stand at the Paramount Theatre, particularly for the Monday night show (Nov. 7).

The group launched its “Signs of Light” tour — named for its new album on Warner Bros. — on Tuesday in Salt Lake City and hits Seattle on Saturday (Nov. 5) after a one-night stand in Portland.

“Signs of Light” debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard album chart on Oct. 1, but plummeted rapidly thereafter. The tour — which moves on to Europe in 2017 — may turn that around for a group whose albums are usually steady if not flashy sellers.

Despite touring without one of its founders — Josiah Johnson is recovering from drug addiction — a stop in Tucson last month got a good review. The band’s enormous fan loyalty in Seattle will no doubt compensate for anything that’s lacking, as will the band’s excellent new songs “All We Ever Knew,” “Dreamer” and “Rhythm & Blues,” among others.

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5; 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6; and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $40.50 (877-784-4849 or stgpresents.org).