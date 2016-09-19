The album remains a powerful statement of grief and recovering from loss. The two-CD deluxe edition has a treasure trove of previously unreleased demos and outtakes, while hard-core fans will spring for the box set.

Temple of the Dog, ‘Temple of the Dog’ (Universal Music Group)

Seattle hard-rock band Mother Love Bone was on the verge of releasing its debut album in March 1990, when lead singer Andrew Wood died of drug-related causes. It was a shocking loss; Wood was considered one of Seattle’s most charismatic performers, and big things had been expected of Mother Love Bone.

Chris Cornell, Soundgarden’s lead singer, and Wood’s former roommate, wrote two songs for a tribute single he planned to record with Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron, and MLB’s guitarist Stone Gossard and bassist Jeff Ament. But the project morphed into an album, also featuring members from the new band Gossard and Ament put together, Pearl Jam: guitarist Mike McCready, and singer Eddie Vedder.

On original release in April 1991, the eponymously titled album (taken from a line in MLB’s song “Man of Golden Words”) had little commercial success. But sales exploded in the wake of Pearl Jam’s “Ten” and Soundgarden’s “Badmotorfinger.” “Hunger Strike” was quickly released as a single in 1992, and “Temple of the Dog” became a million-seller.

The album remains a powerful statement of grief and recovering from loss. There’s a heartfelt passion in Cornell’s vocals, especially on “Say Hello 2 Heaven,” while “Hunger Strike,” where Cornell and Vedder share lead vocals, is the album’s highlight. The two-CD deluxe edition has a treasure trove of previously unreleased demos and outtakes; hard core fans will want to spring for the box set, which has rare live performances on DVD, and Blu-ray audio mixes.