Temple of the Dog, which features members of Soundgarden and Pearl Jam, made only one album, in 1991, but it became a legend. The band is reuniting for a 25th anniversary tour, which hits Seattle Sunday and Monday, Nov. 20-21.

You don’t need to conduct a Gallup poll to know that the sold-out Temple of the Dog concerts at the Paramount Sunday and Monday (Nov. 20-21) are highly anticipated by Seattle music fans. The only thing a poll of ticket buyers might tell you — if that poll were accurate — would be exactly how many seconds it took for the shows to sell out.

According to what many fans wrote on social media, the answer to that would be less than 60. These two shows rank among the fastest sellouts in the history of Seattle music, and that’s both good and bad.

The good news is that the demand in part indicates how important the Temple of the Dog project is in the story of Seattle music.

Concert preview Temple of the Dog 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Nov. 20-21, at the Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St.; sold out (stgpresents.org).

That begins with Andrew Wood. Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell formed Temple in 1990 as a recording project to help him move through the grief of losing his friend Wood, who died in 1990 just when Wood’s band, Mother Love Bone, was poised for success.

Cornell joined with Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament of Love Bone, and with Mike McCready and Matt Cameron. Most of these players would eventually be in Pearl Jam, or Soundgarden, and all would become superstars. An unknown who had just arrived in town for an audition, Eddie Vedder, sang on three songs.

The self-titled album, a tribute to Wood, sold only 70,000 its first year. The band played exactly two full-length concerts in Seattle. And that seemed to be the end of Temple of the Dog.

Yet when Pearl Jam took off in 1992, so did a video of Temple’s “Hunger Strike,” a duet between Cornell and Vedder. It became a staple on MTV and the album became a hit.

Other than a few one-off combinations of a song here or there, the Temple of the Dog band never played another full concert and became the most legendary Seattle band that almost no one in Seattle saw.

Then this fall came the announcement of a 25th anniversary tour, with eight dates in five cities. The Seattle shows are the last, which is why fans from all over the world have been clamoring for tickets.

That’s where the bad news about the quick sellout comes in, because it looks like an inordinate number of the tickets were purchased by ticket-broker bots, despite a Washington law prohibiting this.

“From my perspective, little has changed in customers using bots, which makes it extremely difficult for the general public to access tickets online to high demand performances such as Temple,” says Josh LaBelle, executive director the Seattle Theatre Group (STG), which is producing the show

Many of the tickets bought by bots were immediately put on sale online at 10 times face value. And even though STG canceled 98 bot-purchased tickets, in less than a minute, according to LaBelle, another bot purchased 46 of them.

There’s no way of knowing how many Temple tickets ultimately ended up in the hands of scalpers, but some Pearl Jam fans voiced online that they felt it was a majority.

For the lucky few who bought tickets in that first 60 seconds, or could afford scalped ones, Sunday and Monday offer the first chance in 26 years to see a full-length Temple of the Dog show in Seattle.

And that, poll or not, tickets or not, makes these shows certain to be something truly special.