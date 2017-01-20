Rapper performs Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Talib Kweli, one of rap’s most socially and politically minded MCs, is coming to Seattle’s Showbox on Tuesday, Jan. 24, to kick off the new year with his unique style of cerebral rhyming.

The Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Kweli burst onto the scene in 1998 with rapper Mos Def after the duo released their acclaimed “Black Star” album. In the late ’90s and early 2000s, Kweli, along with Mos Def and hip-hoppers Common Sense and The Roots, helped lead the “conscious” and “backpack” movement in contemporary rap music — a drastic counter to the more lavish, popular trends of the time. Their lyrics veered away from the glamorous themes others fancied. Instead revolution, intellect and poetry shined.

And while Kweli hasn’t released a record since 2015’s “Train of Thought,” which featured B-sides and rare releases, his current tour, beginning in California and moving east via the Pacific Northwest, will continue to reinforce the rapper’s reputation for promoting community, social empowerment and personal introspection.

Concert preview Talib Kweli 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, Showbox, 1426 First Ave., Seattle, $25-$30 (206-628-3151 or showboxpresents.com).

Perhaps some of Kweli’s most famous lines came from 2002’s “Get By” from the album “Quality,” where he spits, “The TV got us reaching for stars — not the ones between Venus and Mars — the ones that be reading for parts.” Kweli has garnered the respect of tastemakers like rappers Jay-Z and Kanye West, as well as academics like Cornel West.

Kweli has, in turn, paid this respect forward, supporting new artists like Seattle’s Macklemore (who he opened for on The Heist tour), J. Cole, Jean Grae and Kendrick Lamar during their rise to recognition. Indeed, Kweli is something of a bridge from an established, thoughtful generation to some of the most influential artists of today.

And if his current 18-stop U.S. tour is any indication, Kweli doesn’t seem to be showing any signs of slowing down. Instead, the wise elder of hip-hop continues to remind audiences of the genre’s most important attributes — which Kweli, himself, embodies — that the form is deep, malleable and rich with truth telling.