Squeeze, which plays Benaroya Hall on Sunday, Oct. 2, was one of the first “new wave” bands to make a splash back in the 1970s.

If the idea of the power-pop band Squeeze playing Sunday (Oct. 2) in the same hall where the Seattle Symphony performs seems a little strange, consider that Squeeze has been together four decades. That’s not as ancient as Beethoven, but in the fast-changing landscape of pop music, it qualifies as nearly classical.

The band’s first shows in Seattle were back in the late ’70s in locales like the Showbox, when Squeeze’s mix of pop, punk and dance made them one of the first cutting-edge “new wave” bands to make a splash. They were already huge in the U.K. before they ever made it stateside, perhaps because English audiences were not such slaves to radio-station formats.

Squeeze struggled to find the right radio station or record-store section bin in the U.S., since its sophisticated music veered from pop to dance to punk. By the early ’80s, though, the band was embraced by stations like Seattle’s (long gone) KJET. For a time, “Tempted,” “Black Coffee in Bed” and “Annie Get Your Gun” became radio staples, here and nationwide.

Concert preview Squeeze, Chris Collingwood 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Benaroya Hall, 200 University St. Seattle; $40-$80 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).

Squeeze was founded by Glenn Tilbrook, Chris Difford and Jools Holland. They came up with the band’s name from a Velvet Underground album, but it was a bit of a joke since that VU album had none of the original members.

The lineup of Squeeze itself has shifted occasionally over the years, and Holland — who hosts the BBC2 TV show “Later … with Jools Holland” — left in the ’80s. The band has also “broken up” a few times and gotten back together, but that might be expected of a four-decade marriage.

Though the band has always been unabashedly pop, Tilbrook and Difford are unafraid to plaintively croon a love song. For that reason, and because the two men were a songwriting team, they were often compared to the Beatles.

Squeeze has had its own influence on pop that’s bigger than just record sales. Sam Smith would be one example of a crooner who could easily have become an official member of Squeeze (maybe with a bit more sarcastic songwriting edge).

If the idea of a Squeeze show in the acoustic marvel that is Benaroya Hall isn’t enough to excite power-pop fans, consider that Chris Collingwood is the opening act. Collingwood is best known for Fountains of Wayne, a ’90s power-pop band that fit in the same untraditional record-store bin.

Benaroya may be an untraditional environment for this type of music, but that doesn’t mean it’s not perfect for Squeeze.