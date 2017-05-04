Moore worked on his just-released album, “Rock n Roll Consciousness,” in the city and returns to Seattle with the Thurston Moore Group on Tuesday, May 9.

It was 1985 when Thurston Moore, then touring with his band, the alternative rock outfit Sonic Youth, first arrived in Seattle. “I remember driving into the city and just thinking that it seemed curiously removed from the rest of America,” he recalled, speaking by phone from London, where he now lives. “Like, all of a sudden, there were fir trees all along the highway! It just seemed really magical to me. And that’s always stuck with me.”

It was the start of a long, fruitful relationship between Moore and a city he says he feels connected to “probably more so than any other city.” That first Seattle appearance led to Sonic Youth contributing a track to “Sub Pop 100,” the first record released on the Sub Pop label.

Sonic Youth toured with Sub Pop’s acts, recorded a cover of Mudhoney’s grunge classic “Touch Me I’m Sick,” and, after signing with DGC Records, suggested that the label also sign Nirvana — advice that paid off handsomely for DGC, when Nirvana’s “Nevermind” became a blockbuster

So it’s no surprise to learn that Moore, who returns to Seattle with the Thurston Moore Group on Tuesday, May 9, also worked on his just released album, “Rock n Roll Consciousness” here, mixing the record at Avast Recording Studios.

The album was recorded at Church Studios in London (produced by the studio’s owner, Paul Epworth, known for his work with Adele). But when it came time to mix the record, “I thought it might be good to take the session from this high-end pop studio and bring it to a place that I had more historical affiliations with — which is Seattle,” Moore explained. At Avast, Moore worked with producer Randall Dunn, having admired Dunn’s work on records by experimental Seattle-based bands Earth and Sunn O))).

“It was great being there for a week,” Moore said. “Plus it’s surrounded by such an interesting area. There’s that great Buddhist temple [the Kadampa Meditation Center] that’s a couple blocks away. I would go over there during the day and spin the prayer wheels while Randall was mixing the drums. Then I would hit some of the thrift stores.”

“Rock n Roll Consciousness” was recorded with the same musicians who worked on Moore’s 2014 album “The Best Day,” including former Sonic Youth drummer Steve Shelley. The expansive record (no track is under 5 minutes) is loud, but not aggressive; there’s a shimmering dreaminess to the layered guitars that’s mesmerizing.

“We’ve become a real group,” Moore said. “It’s my name on the front, and I write the songs, but I don’t tell anybody what to play. I entrust them to come up with great parts — and they do.”