The soundtrack to Cameron Crowe’s “Singles,” a film set in Seattle in the early 1990s that featured the music of the city’s biggest bands, is being reissued and will include some unreleased tracks from Alice In Chains, Soundgarden, Mudhoney and Chris Cornell.

“The album itself was always designed to be sort of an anti-soundtrack, more like a souvenir and a simple mix-tape of some of Seattle’s finest,” Crowe told Rolling Stone.

Included in the 25th-anniversary reissue is a bonus disc of previously unreleased songs and rarities. Among them is Cornell’s 1992 EP “Poncier” which features an early version of “Spoonman.” Also included is “Touch Me I’m Dick” a play on Mudhoney’s classic “Touch Me I’m Sick” recorded by Citizen Dick, a fictional band from the movie that included Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament.

The album is set to be released on May 9 via Epic Soundtrax/Legacy Recordings on 2CD and 2LP configurations.