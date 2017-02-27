Music festival also announces new additions to the lineup.

Come Memorial Day weekend, music lovers will flock to the Gorge for the annual Sasquatch music festival. If you have not bought a weekend pass for this year’s festival, single day tickets are now available.

Single day tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27. The festival is scheduled for May 26-28 at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George. Headliners include Twenty One Pilots, Frank Ocean and Chance the Rapper. Sasquatch also just released the daily lineup with new artist additions so you can plan your singleday ticket wisely.

Single day tickets cost $99.50, and are available at livenation.com. A festival pass is $295.

The daily lineup:

Friday

Frank Ocean

The Head & The Heart, Bonobo, Kaytranada, Sleigh Bells, Charles Bradley & The Extraordinaires, Foxygen, The Strumbellas, Thee Oh Sees, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Sales, The Hotelier, Big Freedia, Manatee Commune, Corey Harper, Mondo Cozmo, Flint Eastwood, Los Colognes, Porter Ray, Gazebos

Comedy: Sasheer Zamata, Sal Vulcano, Yogi Paliwal

Saturday

Twenty One Pilots

MGMT, Mac Miller, Bleachers, Big Gigantic, Vulfpeck, Bomba Estereo, Aesop Rock, American Football, Jagwar Ma, Kungs, The Radio Dept., Benjamin Clementine, Arkells, IHF, Kaiydo, Klangstof, Reuben And The Dark, Courtney Marie Andrews, Katie Kate, Donormaal

Comedy: Fred Armisen, Nate Bargatze, Alice Wetterlund

Sunday

Chance The Rapper

The Shins, Phantogram, Rufus Du Sol, Catfish & The Bottlemen, Kiiara, Bob Moses, Car Seat Headrest, Mount Kimbie, Fakear, Moses Sumney, White Lung, Cigarettes After Sex, July Talk, Boogie, Joey Purp, Hoops, Kyle Craft, Saint Mesa

Comedy: Beth Stelling, Sam Morril, Emmett Montgomery