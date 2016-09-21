The Icelandic trio filled the Paramount Theatre in Seattle with its signature otherworldly sound on Tuesday night.

The halls of the packed Paramount Theatre were filled with the meandering, sporadically explosive sounds of Sigur Rós Tuesday night, bringing the packed house to an eerie standstill.

Perhaps never before has music in the Emerald City so closely represented the aurora borealis, but hearing songs that feel like the glow of the northern lights makes sense when you remember Sigur Rós comes from Reykjavik, Iceland, home of some of the world’s most shimmering skies.

Distinguishing between the various songs of Sigur Rós – whose lyrics famously feature made-up language – is not exactly the point. While the occasional drum crash or guitar eruption breaks up the meditative orchestral music, the band’s songs aim to take over listeners and sweep them away. And the crowd gleefully acquiesced to this aim over the two-and-a-half hour set (with intermission) on Tuesday.

The point was to be lifted and gently tossed by the vocals of lead singer, Jónsi Birgisson; to be pushed and pulled by the methodical mallet hits of drummer Orri Pall Dyrason; to be driven by the bass or beloved by the piano of versatile utility player Georg Hólm.

Founded in January 1994, Sigur Rós has a worldwide following as well as millions of YouTube hits for songs like “Olsen Olsen,” in which the trio harmonizes over flowing strings and bubbly guitar riffs. But the band hasn’t been without its difficulties. In 2013, the band lost longtime member Kjartan Sveinsson, who had been with Sigur Rós since 1998. But the group recovered, releasing its seventh studio album, “Kveikur,” the same year.

Engaging with the band is often like watching an iceberg slink slowly across frigid water, then see bits of it explode. Hearing the group’s songs is to understand yearning. Sigur Rós wants its listeners to feel emotion from the first bowed guitar string as nostalgic melody fills the room. And Tuesday’s audience of winter punks – young folks with bleached hair and skinny black jeans – were there to take it all in.

The relationship between Seattle and Iceland’s capital city is rich. Seattle radio station KEXP travels to Iceland yearly, discovering new bands and cementing relationships with established ones; Seattle hosts a “Taste of Iceland” food festival; Icelandair started nonstop flights to Reykjavik from Seattle in 2009. And this bond was never more obvious than on Tuesday night when streams of music listeners lined up along Pine Street hours before curtain.

The band didn’t disappoint, playing its set as the walls of the Paramount glistened with haunting shapes and twisting visuals while fresh mist blossomed on stage. Birgisson’s falsetto cascaded – similar, in fact, to the haunting vocals of Radio Head’s Thom Yorke – and even in the lobby, one could feel bones chilling and souls aglow.