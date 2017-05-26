Can't make it to the Gorge this weekend? You can still live vicariously through these live updates.
If you can’t make it to the Sasquatch! Music Festival this year, never fear — we’ve got live updates from some of your favorite artists, comedians and others on the scene to help you see what’s up.
Related Stories:
- Sasquatch! 2017: Day-by-day highlights
- In an area bloated with festivals, Sasquatch! still stands out
- 7 reasons why Chance the Rapper is a star
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.