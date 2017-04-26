The video features Bleachers Pub in Greenwood, Little Red Hen in Green Lake and the Edith Macefield house in Ballard.

What’s a flaming mattress outside the old Bleachers Pub in Greenwood got to do with country music?

We’re not sure, but the shuttered bar (accompanied by a mattress aflame) and other old-school Seattle sites, including Ballard’s Edith Macefield “Up” house and Green Lake’s Little Red Hen, star in a Los Angeles-based artist Jaime Wyatt’s new music video.

New apartment buildings loom above Ballard bungalow that homeowner Edith Macefield refused to sell to developers before she died.

“That little house behind me in the video … It’s a symbol of all this gnarly progress and change,” Wyatt told Rolling Stone Country in an interview shared on the Vanishing Seattle Facebook page.

The “Giving Back the Best of Me” video speaks to what’s being lost as the city grows, according to a statement on YouTube.

The old Bleachers Pub will be bulldozed to make way for a new city park, and the bar has a new Greenwood site.