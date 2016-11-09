The annual eclectic music party that honors Seattle’s achievements in music is Nov. 11, and will feature the SSO, Garfield High jazz band, vocalists Grace Love and Danny Quintero and trumpeter Cuong Vu.

The Seattle Symphony Orchestra’s eclectic Sonic Evolution concert Friday (Nov. 11), does double duty as a closer for the five-weeklong Earshot Jazz Festival. Nodding to Seattle-bred artists Quincy Jones and Ernestine Anderson, the program features the Seattle Symphony, conducted by Ludovic Morlot; the Garfield High School Jazz Band; Seattle vocalists Grace Love and Danny Quintero; Seattle trumpet player Cuong Vu and his group and original works by Vu, Scott McAllister and Kenji Bunch.

Vu’s 2011 piece, “One,” was inspired by Jones, whose grooves also influenced Portland composer Bunch’s “Groovebox Fantasy.” Texas-based McAllister’s work, “Black Dog,” takes inspiration from Led Zeppelin. The composers will discuss Jones and their work.

Love and Quintero will each sing three songs associated with Anderson and Jones, respectively, accompanied by the SSO and the Garfield band, which will also perform three instrumental arrangements by Jones.

8 p.m. Friday, Benaroya Hall, Seattle; tickets from $21 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).