The head-on collision happened Friday in Langley.

Rapper Benjamin Haggerty, better known as Macklemore, was unharmed in a head-on collision on Whidbey Island on Friday.

According to TMZ, Haggerty’s Mercedes was struck by another car around 11 p.m. Friday night in Langley. The driver of that vehicle drifted into Haggerty’s lane after rounding a bend in the road. The driver reportedly told police officers he had a drink “awhile back.”

In a recent statement, a spokeswoman for the Washington State Police told ET Canada that the 24-year-old driver was not wearing a seat-belt and was “injured enough” to be transported to the hospital. There, he received treatment and his blood was tested for intoxicants.

“He was arrested on suspicion of DUI,” read the statement.

Two other passengers were in Haggerty’s car at the time of the crash. Both are reported to be OK.

Haggerty, who was born in Kent and is based in Seattle, is perhaps best known for his 2012 song “Thrift Shop,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. More recently, the Grammy-Award-winning rapper released “Glorious,” the first single from his forthcoming solo album, marketed as his first in 12 years (the others were co-credited to producer Ryan Lewis).