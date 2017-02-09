On music’s biggest night, Recess Monkey (on the Amazon Music Originals label) is among Seattle acts up for Grammy Awards, which air Feb. 12 on CBS.

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards are Sunday, Feb. 12, in Los Angeles. Only 20,000 people will attend the ceremony at Staples Center, but millions more watch the telecast, which is music’s biggest night. They’ll see whether Adele’s “25” wins over Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” in the Best Album category, or dark horse Sturgill Simpson ekes out a surprise win for “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth,” in the same category (and a better album).

There are a handful of nominees with Seattle connections this year too, though none as prominent as in 2014, the year Macklemore & Ryan Lewis won four major awards. Bill Frisell is up for best Contemporary Instrumental Album, Mark O’Connor is nominated in bluegrass, engineer Bob Moses is up for remixed recording, and producer Philip D. Schuyler is nominated for a Library of Congress recording he produced. Recess Monkey has one nomination in children’s, while Dmitriy and Alexander Lipay are nominated in two categories for work with the Seattle Symphony. If the Symphony wins both, it would double their Grammy total, since they already have a pair (and 21 nominations in the past).

Grammy voters tend to have mainstream tastes, so they haven’t always gotten Seattle music right. For proof of that, consider that Nirvana’s “Nevermind” wasn’t nominated in a major category, and the band didn’t win a Grammy until 1996, two years after Kurt Cobain’s death.

TV preview 59th Annual Grammy Awards When: 5 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 12) Where: CBS Host: James Corden

Still for those lucky enough to be picked, it’s a day to remember. Issaquah-based musician Nancy Rumbel knows the thrill of hearing her name called. In 2003 her band Tingstad and Rumbel won “Best New Age Album” (forget the fact that their music really isn’t “new age”).

“I was in shock,” she says of the ceremony. “You have to be escorted offstage because unless you’ve gone through it before you can’t be prepared.

“What’s really fun,” she adds, “is that while you are waiting to do press, you are in a line with the people who won before you. My thrill was to meet [jazz musician] Pat Metheny.”

One of Seattle’s best bets this year is Recess Monkey, up for “Children’s Album.” They’ve released 13 records in the last dozen years, but this is their first nomination.

“I found out at 5:45 in the morning Seattle time,” says bass player Jack Forman. “I got a screaming phone call from a colleague on the east coast who heard the news first.”

Forman hosts a popular show on children’s music on SiriusXM, so he knows his other nominees and feels honored to be included with them. In “family music,” the genre label he prefers, a Grammy nod will likely get attention for the band’s record buyers who in this case are parents, and not kids.

Winning a Grammy almost always juices record sales, but Forman says even being nominated created a sales bump. Their album also happens to be the first Grammy nomination for Amazon Music Originals, Amazon’s own label.

For Rumbel, her Grammy win helped give her credibility for her unusual musical style. She plays a dozen instruments, some of them from ancient cultures, so her Grammy spotlights her unique artistry.

“Because I play such unusual instruments, the Grammy win gives me extra validation,” she says. “It often compels people to take a listen when they might not.”

For Recess Monkey, that’s already come just from the fact that in the introduction to their concerts they now have the endorsement a Grammy nomination implies. “In the shows we’ve done in the past month,” Forman says, “parents start applauding as soon as the word ‘Grammy’ is said. I can attest there is caché to the word alone.”

On Sunday, the band finds out if they, and the other Seattle nominees, can add “winner” to that introduction.