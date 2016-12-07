Read the picks of Seattle artists, then tell us what's your favorite holiday song.

Your favorite holiday song says a lot about you. It can be something that reminds you of a cherished memory or something silly that gets you in a festive mood. We asked some local musicians to share their favorites:

“Christmas Time Is Here”

“There are so many that I love, but if I had to choose one it would be ‘Christmas Time is Here’ from the ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ special,” said Christy Karefa-Johnson — aka Seattle-based hip-hop artist DoNormaal. “It’s one of my granny’s favorites, and she always asks for us to play it when I’m home for the holidays. It’s so cozy and jazzy. It does what all the best Christmas songs do, mixes just the right amount of melancholic nostalgia with holiday cheer.”

Karefa-Johnson, who performs under the stage name DoNormaal, released her debut LP “Jump Or Die” in 2016. DoNormaal next performs Dec. 9 at Lovecitylove as part of the Freakout Festival, a brand new music festival put on by Seattle’s Freakout Records.

“Do You Hear What I Hear?”

“The lyrics are so far out” said Mason Lowe, drummer of Seattle band Bread & Butter. “The wind is talking to animals. OK. Animals are talking to people like it’s no big deal. Shepherd boys are talking to mighty kings — which never happens anymore. Everyone seems interested in astronomy,” Lowe said. Bread & Butter play a New Year’s Eve party on Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Sunset Tavern.

“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” by Darlene Love

“I like it because my family would listen to the Phil Spector Christmas album during the holidays all the time (while I was) growing up, and that song has always stuck with me,” said Christopher Garland, guitarist for Seattle surf-pop band Acapulco Lips. “It’s kind of a sad song too, which I can relate to.”

“Father Christmas” by the Kinks

“It’s a Christmas song that isn’t cheesy or mushy but makes me feel happy,” said Maria-Elena Juarez, singer and bassist for Acapulco Lips.

Acapulco Lips released its self-titled debut LP on Killroom Records in 2016 and will play Friday, Dec. 9, at the Tractor Tavern with the Cave Singers.

“Carol of the Bells” by Mykola Leontovych

“I always think of this song when Christmas time comes around, said Rachel Ratner, singer and guitarist in Wimps. “Maybe it’s because it reminds me of ‘Home Alone,’ but I really enjoy the interplay between the melodies and the ‘ding, dong, ding dongs.’ Also I think I read it used to be an old Russian folk song about looking forward to spring, which I can totally relate to. Gives me goosebumps.”

“Happy Xmas (War is Over)” by John Lennon and Yoko Ono

“People have heard this one so much that I think they discount it, but I love it in that it is focuses on taking stock, focusing on loved ones and others, peace and action: things that mean so much to me right now,” said Matt Nyce, bassist for Wimps.

“Don’t Believe In Christmas” by The Sonics

“Just because it’s Christmas doesn’t mean you can’t rock the (expletive) out,” said Leslil Wood, who sings and plays guitar in pop-punk band Skates.

“Sock It To Me Santa” by Bob Seger & the Last Herd

“Of course we love every Christmas song equally, but one that stands out every year is “Sock It To Me Santa” by Bob Seger & the Last Herd, said Ian Barnett, guitarist for Dancer and Prancer.” The Seeg channels James Brown! It really gives the dance floor a workout at every Christmas party it’s played,” Barnett added.

Dancer and Prancer play Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Skylark Cafe in West Seattle and Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Showbox.

Tell us what your favorite holiday song is, and why it’s your favorite in the comments.