If you’re feeling overwhelmed with all the choices, check out these recommendations for each day.

Thousands of people will gather at The Gorge Amphitheatre this weekend (May 26-28) to see their favorite bands perform at the Sasquatch! Music Festival in George, Grant County.

For the first time, there will be no overlapping sets on the Sasquatch and Bigfoot stages, which means you won’t have to choose between two of your favorite acts.

Here are some day-by-day recommendations:

Friday, May 26

Los Colognes.

4-5 p.m., Yeti Stage

This Nashville band features upbeat vocals and echoing guitar solos, and they just released a new album on May 12. Their style draws on classic rock in some songs and 1980s pop in others.

Thee Oh Sees

5:15-6:15 p.m., Bigfoot Stage

Formed in San Francisco in 1997, Thee Oh Sees mixes various rock genres, including 1960s garage rock and 1980s post-punk. The band’s February performance at KEXP shows just how loud and energetic their live shows can be.

Sleigh Bells

6:15-7:15 p.m., Sasquatch Stage

This pop-punk duo from Brooklyn first gained popularity with their 2010 album “Treats,” which includes songs like “Rill Rill,” “Crown on the Ground,” and “Kids.” (You might recognize those songs from the many movie trailers that featured them in 2013.)

Foxygen

9:15-10:15 p.m., Yeti Stage

Foxygen is an indie-rock duo from Southern California whose latest album, “Hang,” includes the ‘70s-sounding “On Lankershim” and one of my current favorite songs, “Follow the Leader.” If the music video for “Upon a Hill” offers any hints, lead singer Sam France is sure to bring drama to the duo’s live performance.

LCD Soundsystem

10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Sasquatch Stage

The band recently performed two new songs, “Call the Police” and “American Dream,” on “Saturday Night Live.” Sasquatch! attendees may get even more sneak-peeks at LCD’s new album, their first since 2010. The band replaced Frank Ocean as Friday’s headliner.

Saturday, May 27

Bomba Estereo

12-1:30 p.m., El Chupacabra Stage

The Colombian band is most known for its song, “Soy Yo,” but other great songs include “Bailar Conmigo,” “To My Love,” and “Somos Dos.”

Fred Armisen

6:15-7 p.m., El Chupacabra Stage

The “Portlandia” co-creator and former “SNL” star is Saturday’s featured comedian.

MGMT

8:15-9:30 p.m., Sasquatch Stage

The rock group behind “Kids” and “Time to Pretend” is one of the biggest bands performing on Saturday.

Twenty One Pilots

10:30 p.m.-12 a.m., Sasquatch Stage

This headlining duo is used to performing in front of big crowds, with lead singer Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun often donning ski masks on stage. Their hits include “Ride,” “Stressed Out” and “Heathens.”

Sunday, May 28

Sisters

12:45-1:30 p.m., Sasquatch Stage

This Seattle-based pop duo is made up of Andrew Wait and Emily Westman, both classically trained musicians. The duo just released their debut album, “Drink Champagne,” in February. Songs like “Buck,” “Trails,” and “Tiger Song” are sure to bring energy to the main stage.

Chicano Batman

2:15-3:15 p.m., Sasquatch Stage

This band from Los Angeles offers a mix of Latin American ‘70s soul and surf rock. Their songs include “Freedom is Free,” from their latest album released in March, and “Black Lipstick.” Last week, they performed on NPR as part of its Tiny Desk series, and they’ll likely bring that smooth sound to the Sasquatch stage.

Phantogram

6:15-7:15 p.m., Sasquatch Stage

This duo from New York has produced several popular songs over the years, including “When I’m Small,” “Fall In Love,” and, most recently, “You Don’t Get Me High Anymore.”

Chance the Rapper

10:30 p.m.-12 a.m., Sasquatch Stage

The Grammy-winning indie rapper behind songs such as “No Problem” and “Same Drugs” headlines Sunday night.