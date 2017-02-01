Comedian Sarah Silverman will take the stage at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Paramount.

Comedian Sarah Silverman, known for using comedy to address racism, sexism and religion in a sarcastic and outspoken manner, will perform Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Paramount Theatre. The Emmy-Award winning comedian and actor will appear in two movies in 2017, “Battle of the Sexes” and “The Book of Henry.” Silverman also will take part in CNN’s upcoming documentary series, “The History of Comedy,” along with her comedy peers Patton Oswalt, Larry David and W. Kamau Bell. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $41-$51 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).