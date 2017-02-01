Adam Ant, now 62 but still sporting military attire, will perform defining album “Kings of the Wild Frontier” on Friday, Feb. 3, at the Neptune in the University District.

In late 1979, Malcolm McLaren, erstwhile manager of punk-rock act the Sex Pistols, gave aspiring musician Adam Ant a piece of advice: Videos were the future of rock ’n’ roll.

Ant — born Stuart Goddard in London — took that advice to heart. Out went the punk-rock, torn T-shirts, and in came a more visually arresting “dandy highwayman” persona: a roguish outlaw in Victorian-era military dress, tricorn hat, brandishing a white stripe across his face. The flamboyant look was unveiled on the cover of Adam and the Ants’ 1980 album, “Kings of the Wild Frontier,” and a series of increasingly elaborate videos followed. Ant became a star, and “Antmania” had arrived.

Now 62, Ant revisits that career-changing moment when he returns to Seattle — still sporting that military attire — on Friday, Feb. 3, to perform “Kings” in its entirety, along with other songs.

Concert preview Adam Ant: Kings of the Wild Frontier Live 9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3, at the Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th St., Seattle; $31.30-$35.50 (800-745-3000 or stgpresents.org).

Ant’s musical career began while he was a student at London’s Hornsey College of Art. After playing bass in pub rock Bazooka Joe, a Sex Pistols show he caught in 1975 opened his eyes to new musical possibilities. “The Pistols were loud and raw, but they could play,” Ant wrote in his 2006 memoir, “Stand & Deliver.” “And the energy they generated was hair-raising.”

He quickly became caught up in London’s burgeoning punk movement, though his own music was never as rough-edged as punk. The first Adam & the Ants album, the taut “Dirk Wears White Sox” (1979), boosted his profile in independent circles. Then, with “Kings,” he crossed over to mainstream commercial success.

For the next few years, the albums “Kings,” “Prince Charming” (1981) and “Friend or Foe” (1982) spun off radio-friendly hits like “Stand and Deliver” and “Antmusic,” propulsive, danceable post-punk. The band’s videos were equally entertaining.

In “Stand and Deliver,” Ant and his criminal crew play dandified hooligans, escaping the noose in the final reel. In “Goody Two-Shoes,” Ant’s besieged by pesky journalists, but ends up playfully seducing one of them. It was all tongue in cheek and campy good fun.

In the U.S., Antmania was more of a cult phenomenon, though Ant’s videos found a welcome home on MTV. But his career was sidetracked due to his struggles with bipolar disorder, which he talks about frankly in his autobiography. Today, Ant is an optimistic survivor; as he writes in his autobiography, “I fully intend to live happily ever after.”