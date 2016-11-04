Two legendary but lesser-known bands from Seattle’s grunge-rock era have CD retrospectives out.

Two bands associated with Seattle’s grunge-rock era of the late ’80s-early ’90s — TAD and Mother Love Bone — have fine retrospective reissues out this week.

Of all the bands of that period, TAD was surely the heaviest — both literally and figuratively. Headed up by lead singer/guitarist Tad Doyle, a hulking behemoth of a man who was also a former butcher, TAD was a band seemingly tailor made for Sub Pop Records’ penchant for hype and hyperbole.

Every news release mentioned Doyle’s former occupation, and in the band’s “Wood Goblins” video (banned from MTV for being “too ugly”) he’s seen tearing open a beer can with his teeth and brandishing a chain saw.

Seventeen years after the band’s breakup, the albums TAD recorded for Sub Pop were still out of print, and Doyle feared TAD’s musical legacy was in danger of disappearing.

Happily, this past Friday (Nov. 4) Tad albums “God’s Balls” (1989), “Salt Lick” (1990) and “8-Way Santa” (1991) were reissued by Sub Pop in vinyl, CD and digital formats, featuring bonus material and remastered by Jack Endino, the grunge era’s producer of choice.

“There are people who weren’t even born when these records were being made, and they’re going to be listening to them,” said Doyle, speaking from his home in Seattle. “That’s so exciting.”

Doyle moved to the Emerald City from Boise, Idaho, in the mid-’80s and formed his own group, H-Hour. But a post H-Hour recording session with Endino, paid for with Doyle’s tax refund, was more fruitful. Doyle brought a cassette from the session to his day job at the “background music” company Muzak, where Sub Pop founder Bruce Pavitt also worked. Pavitt, suitably impressed, picked “Ritual Device”/“Daisy” for TAD’s debut single in 1988.

After adding more musicians, TAD was a full-fledged band, making music that was powerful and pummeling.

“‘God’s Balls’ was really raw,” Doyle said of the band’s first album. “Our goal at the time was to have a record devoid of melody and harmony. And have it be just bludgeoning and bombastic, thick, rhythmic.”

But the band was never one-dimensional. “Salt Lick” was taut and edgy, while “8-Way Santa,” produced by Butch Vig (later the producer of Nirvana’s “Nevermind”), had a decidedly pop sensibility.

Despite this variety, two different major label deals didn’t pan out.

“Sub Pop understood us,” said Doyle. “I don’t think any major label ever did. They were looking for somebody to do a ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit.’ And we were never that kind of a band.”

TAD broke up in 1999, but Doyle keeps busy performing in Brothers of the Sonic Cloth and operating Witch Ape Studio. There won’t be a TAD reunion, but on Wednesday (Nov. 9), Easy Street Records and Sub Pop will present a conversation with Sub Pop’s Jonathan Poneman and all four original members of the group, who will also sign albums.

Who knows how different Seattle’s music scene would have been in the ’90s had Andrew Wood, the charismatic lead singer from Mother Love Bone, not died on March 19, 1990? The band was one of the first ’80s-era Seattle rock acts to land a major label deal and was on the verge of releasing its debut album, “Apple,” when Wood died of a heroin overdose. (The band’s bassist Jeff Ament and guitarist Stone Gossard went on to become founding members of Pearl Jam.)

“Apple” was released a few months later, dedicated to Wood. A 1992 Mother Love Bone CD featured “Apple,” an earlier EP, “Shine,” and two bonus tracks. But a new, three CD/one DVD set, “On Earth As It Is,” delves deeper into the vaults, serving up the album, EP, B-sides, alternative versions and live tracks.

Mother Love Bone was always more glam than grunge, their songs a mix of flamboyant rockers (“This is Shangrila”), and heartfelt balladry (“Man of Golden Words”). Wood, never one to take himself too seriously, adds frequent humorous touches, as when he interrupts the shambolic antics of “Zanzibar” to announce, “Boys, boys! This is the record company’s money we’re spending!”

His showmanship is on full display on the DVD. Wood was a performer who played the smallest stage as if he were headlining a stadium show. Seattle hasn’t seen his like since.