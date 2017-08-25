The lyrics to "Look What You Made Me Do" mark a career low-point for the uber-talented Swift.

Taylor Swift has released the lead single off her recently announced album, “Reputation,” and it’s bad. Like, really bad.

Titled “Look What You Made Me Do,” the track raises the question who exactly made Swift do what. Kimye, Katy Perry, Calvin Harris and anyone who has ever called Swift “calculated” are, I imagine, the song’s intended marks. But it doesn’t really matter because Swift misses her targets by whatever unit of measure is greater than a mile (Wikipedia tells me it’s a “league”).

The lyrics mark a career low-point for the uber-talented Swift.

A sample: During the chorus, Swift proves once more that she’d make a fantastic BuzzFeed writer, telling us about yet another list she keeps of those who spited her. “I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined / I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!” she sings, voice dripping with venom.

Rhythmically, this line — one of many like it — is not a total misfire. Logically, it’s the absolute worst. If Kim Kardashian and her kind were so influential as to merit this asinine pseudo-Hitchcockian revenge song, shouldn’t Swift remember their names? Does she really need to make a list and check it twice like an excellent-at-exiting-buildings Santa Claus?

Later, Swift sings, “I don’t like your kingdom keys.” I’m sorry, what? What does that even mean? What did keys do to hurt you, Taylor? Did you just throw darts at a dictionary to form sentences? (If so, mad respect; darts are hard.)

The track’s production doesn’t exactly scream “hit” either. I fully support Swift’s latter-day abandonment of the girl-and-a-guitar aesthetic (“1989” is fantastic, “Blank Space,” a masterpiece). Yet, “Look What You Made Me Do” is an unpleasant cacophony of competing instruments: There’s some forgettable guitar, a dash of James Bond strings, hand-clapping drums and the occasional electronic fart. It’s like Swift tried to pen a sinister version of “My Humps.”

Of course, I wouldn’t be railing against “Look What You Made Me Do” if I didn’t also see its potential. With 30 seconds on the clock, Swift imitates a voicemail: “I’m sorry, but the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh ‘cause she’s dead.” It’s campy, pulpy garbage and it’s also bloody brilliant. If you’re going to blame your public controversies on everyone but yourself, at least have fun with it.