A review of the veteran country star’s Sept. 17 show at the Washington State Fair, which opened with 1994’s “Gone Country” and sprawled across the decades of his career to the new album “Angels and Alcohol.”

Alan Jackson promised a sold-out crowd at the Washington State Fair that it was in for some “real country” Saturday night (Sept. 17), and he delivered a smooth, satisfying array of hits spanning his 30-year career.

The weather held out until just after 7:30, when Jackson hit the stage with “Gone Country,” a No.1 single off his 1994 album “Who I Am” that seemed a world away in tone and execution from the style that seems to dominate the genre today. It was a welcome sound, the sonic equivalent of slipping on an old pair of jeans, and was all Jackson needed to get his legion of fans worked up.

Jackson, 57, prowled around the stage like the old family Labrador retriever — slowed by age but no less enthusiastic. He was in fine form but was helped immensely by his world-class backing band, the Strayhorns. This crackerjack unit allowed Jackson make good on his promise of “real country,” infusing songs like “Blues Man” with kinetic energy that focused on dynamic interplay among steel, electric and acoustic guitars.

Somewhat surprisingly, the sound mix allowed these little moments to shine instead of being buried under a wall of bass and drums. It made songs like the working-man’s ode “Good Time” sound just like they should, no small feat when you consider the fair’s cavernous, concrete venue.

By the time Jackson got around to his first-ever hit single, “Here in the Real World,” light rain started driving sideways and forced those lucky enough to have them under hoods and blankets. The rain didn’t let up and neither did Jackson, who has the enviable advantage of cherry-picking from a career that has produced more than 50 singles.

While he threw in a couple of new ones off his 2015 album “Angels and Alcohol,” like the fun rockabilly number “You Never Know,” Jackson mostly stuck to his heavy hitters like “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” and “Country Boy.”

Jackson’s song selection ran the gamut of the human condition, including plenty of love songs and good ol’ boy rockers, but he was at his most effective when he switched things up with the one-two punch of “When Daddy Let Me Drive” and “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning).”

The first song focused on his relationship with his father and his own parenthood, while the latter is Jackson’s famous song dealing with the aftermath of 9/11. It provided a pair of unifying, emotional moments that was hard to top.