Rae Sremmurd might sound like the name of one person, but it’s actually a duo of real-life brothers Swae Lee and Slim Jimmi (real names Khalif and Aaquil Brown). They bring their brand of energetic pop-trap hits to the Showbox SoDo on Tuesday (Nov. 8).

The Sremmurd brothers were born in California and raised in Tupelo, Miss. (known for little else than being the hometown of Elvis Presley), but are now based in Atlanta. They are the central act of Ear Drummers, superproducer Mike Will Made It’s label, roster and production team, also the source of Rae Sremmurd’s odd-sounding group name (turn it backward).

Mike Will, as he is also known, was responsible for Rihanna’s “Pour It Up,” Ciara’s “Body Party,” Juicy J’s “Bandz A Make Her Dance” and, more recently, Beyoncé’s “Formation.”

Concert preview Rae Sremmurd, Lil Yachty 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Showbox SoDo, 1700 First Ave. S., Seattle; $35-$40 (206-652-0444 or showboxpresents.com).

But his heavy, increasingly electronic beats are just half of the Rae Sremmurd equation. The other half is Swae and Jimmi’s combination of deceptively simple, inventively catchy songwriting and fervent, cartoonish on-track energy.

The two laid out some impressive groundwork with their 2015 debut “Sremmlife,” carried by the singles “No Flex Zone,” “No Type” (which sounded more like ’80s hair metal than rap) and “Throw Some Mo,” featuring Nicki Minaj and Young Thug.

This year’s “Sremmlife 2” doesn’t have the accessibility or single power of its predecessor, but offers an expansive and well-executed approach to a wide range of modern rap and rap-related genres.

Opening track “Start A Party” is like a raucous, electro-trap spinoff of cartoon shows like “Adventure Time” or “Adult Swim,” and “Look Alive” sounds like what would happen if Australian indie-pop outfit Empire of the Sun released a free mixtape. The album also reaches and stabs at more generic sounds on the club-pandering “Shake It Fast” (featuring Juicy J and Lil Jon) and “Set the Roof,” but makes up for slight moments of filler with a few more adventurous pushes into rap’s outer reaches.

The prime example of this, and the highlight of “Sremmlife 2,” is the Gucci Mane-assisted “Black Beatles,” which has a beat that rides on an aquatic, burbling palm-muted ’80s guitar riff.

But the focal point is Swae Lee’s shifting vocal melody, which moves freely from strangely pop-punk-esque crooning to boastful, inventive rap bars (“I’m a [freakin] Black Beatle/cream seats in the Regal/rockin’ John Lennon lenses/like to see ’em spread-eagle”) and back again.

It’s a combination rarely heard, and even more rarely done so well.

Even-younger Atlanta alt-rap act Lil Yachty, self-proclaimed “King of the Teens,” will round out the bill with his shiny (but-often-sloppy) bubblegum-trap, making this show a certified all-ages Election Day throwdown.