Radiohead is coming to Seattle’s KeyArena in April.

The U.K.-based, critically acclaimed band Tuesday announced nine new U.S. dates in addition to its appearance at this year’s Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on April 14 and April 21.

The show hits Seattle on April 8. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 20, with a limit of four per order. They can be purchased at the KeyArena Box Office, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1-800-745-3000.