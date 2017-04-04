The landmark album still in some ways defines the band’s career. They play KeyArena on Saturday, April 8.

When British rock band Radiohead plays KeyArena on Saturday night (April 8), it will take the stage as a group with two decades of scrutiny from critics, obsessive decoding from fans and affection from both.

This spring marks the 20th anniversary of Radiohead’s landmark 1997 album “OK Computer,” a release that in many ways still defines the band’s career.

Drawing from sources as disparate as DJ Shadow, jazz-fusion-era Miles Davis and the writings of Noam Chomsky, the quintet and producer Nigel Godrich created a loosely conceptual album about feeling alienated by technology and modern life.

Concert preview Radiohead 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at KeyArena, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; sold out.

Compared with what was going on in rock music at the time — Oasis’ backward-looking Britpop and grunge’s death rattle — Radiohead’s electronic sounds and cerebral themes were revelatory. Critics loved it, too. An infamous Pitchfork review of the band’s next album, “Kid A,” compared its live performance to seeing a shooting star for the first time.

More important than its sonic template, though, was how “OK Computer” cemented Radiohead’s status as a band worthy of interpretation — a privilege typically extended only to very popular rock groups. The band’s rise coincided with internet access becoming more widespread, and message boards and fan sites dedicated to the band allowed for Talmudic parsing of its every lyric and aesthetic decision.

The implication is clear: This is a band that matters, one that doesn’t just write typical rock songs about taking drugs or chasing women. (Some Radiohead songs may well take up those topics, but singer Thom Yorke’s lyrics tend to be slippery and elliptical.) With its lush, arty sound — which often owes more to electronica, ambient or free jazz than anything that requires a guitar — the band’s songs are ripe for having meaning ascribed to them.

Radiohead’s current tour is for last year’s “A Moon Shaped Pool,” the group’s ninth album. It’s perhaps the band’s most subdued work and definitely among its prettiest, heavy on midtempo ballads that showcase Yorke’s falsetto, still resplendent as he pushes 50. The album’s closing track, “True Love Waits,” is a longtime fan favorite the band first played live in the mid-’90s.

Such deference to fans is also a feature of Radiohead’s live shows, which tend to be full of deep cuts that can turn into meandering jams — logical enough for a group with a half-dozen revered albums but few radio hits. A Radiohead arena show isn’t a cosmic event, but it is a chance for fans to experience the band’s music in a space large enough to match its considerable gravitas.