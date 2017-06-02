New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul will perform at Seattle’s KeyArena on June 7.

Don’t call it a comeback. New Kids on the Block reached uber-popularity in the late 1980s, early-’90s, but the group has kept making music since their “Hangin’ Tough” days. On May 12, the band released a new EP titled “Thankful,” and their Total Package Tour kicked off the same day.

Other ’90s phenoms Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul join the Kids on tour, which includes a stop at KeyArena on Wednesday, June 7.

How well do you know these artists? Test your knowledge with our quiz.

Concert preview

New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, KeyArena, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; $25.95-$194.95 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).