Superstar British rock group Queen has teamed up with former “American Idol” contestant Adam Lambert for a 25-city tour that will make a KeyArena stop on July 1.

The band’s lineup features original guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, both of which were part of Queen’s classic lineup that formed in 1970. Queen’s original singer Freddie Mercury died in 1991. Lambert first appeared with May and Taylor on an episode of “American Idol” in 2009.

Queen with Mercury recorded a number of hits including “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” and “We Are The Champions.”

Tickets, which cost $45.50-$170, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and can be purchased at the KeyArena Box Office, Ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 800-745-3000.