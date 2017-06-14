Festival comes to Seattle on Friday, June 16.

The phrase “Warped Tour” might bring back memories of ’90s punk rock.

But the Vans Warped Tour lives on, and it’s coming to Seattle on Friday, June 16, at CenturyLink Field.

The traveling rock festival — spread over seven stages — features a mix of pop, punk-rock and metal bands. The fest originally featured more alternative bands like No Doubt and Sublime but grew to focus more on punk rock once Vans began sponsoring it in 1996, its second year.

Several acts in this year’s lineup are metal bands, such as Farewell Winters, Blessthefall and I Prevail. The former Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack will perform songs from his solo project under the name Andy Black.

Some bands, like the all-female group Doll Skin or the Canadian trio Courage My Love, mix punk and pop in songs reminiscent of Paramore. A few, like the Fantastic Plastics, have an ’80s pop feel. International groups include the Welsh pop band Neck Deep and the Canadian punk bands Counterparts and Silverstein.

Several artists will act as “gurus,” offering advice during 40-minute workshops that fans can pay to attend. Some, such as Matty Mullins from Memphis May Fire or Brooks Harlan from War On Women, offer advice about starting a new band. Others, like Ash Costello from New Years Day, focus on building confidence outside of music.

The festival will offer special perks to attendees who support its nonprofit partners. For example, fans can bring in three canned goods for Feed Our Children Now and receive an express entry pass. Music Saves Lives will offer backstage wristbands for the first 100 people who donate blood at their blood drive.

General admission tickets are $43, and 3-D collector tickets are $53. Canadians interested in attending can purchase travel packages and catch a bus from Vancouver, Surrey or Richmond.