The all-male, a cappella group will perform their newest holiday album, complete with re-imagined Christmas classics.

Think of the music of Boys II Men mixed with that of TV show “Glee.” Then, throw in the suave, good looks of crooner Michael Bublé and multiply by 10. That’s the gist of Straight No Chaser, the charming, all-male, a cappella group bringing their newest holiday album to the Paramount Theater on Dec. 27.

The 10-piece a cappella group formed in 1996 while they were students at Indiana University. They stumbled upon fame in 2007 when an old, comedic rendition of “The Twelve Days of Christmas” went viral on YouTube. Since, Straight No Chaser has signed to Atlantic Records and recorded six albums including their newest, “I’ll Have Another … Christmas Album.”

The “I’ll Have Another … World Tour,” will include re-imagined renditions of Christmas classics like “Mary, Did You Know?”, “Joy to The World,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” all lushly arranged in emotive, wide-ranging harmonies. “Feels Like Christmas,” a heartfelt original, recorded with country musician and “One Tree Hill” actress, Jana Kramer, may also make the set list.

Concert Preview Straight No Chaser 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, The Paramount Theater, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $32.75- $61.75 (206-682-1414 or www.stgpresents.org).

Straight No Chaser’s show promises to teem with the cute, family-friendly levity that’s always made them notable. The tour includes upbeat pop-holiday tunes like “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” and the ‘50s rock-inspired, “Run Run Rudolph.”

The album’s final track, “To Christmas! (The Drinking Song),” especially, captures the witty spirit of that first video that made them famous. “To Christmas! (The Drinking Song)” is rife with amusing lines like, “The Starbucks cups turning to red like the leaves” to “Think of baby, Lord Jesus and how we’ve got Amazon.”

As member Randy Stine comments, “We take the music very seriously; we just don’t take ourselves too seriously.”

Their first album, “With A Twist,” debuted at Number 29 on the charts, and each album since has been similarly well-received. It’s this combination of intense musicality and approachability that’s made Straight No Chaser such a success over the years and continues to keep them in fans’ good graces.

With their “I’ll Have Another … World Tour,” Straight No Chaser promises some groovy beatboxing and a fun holiday experience for the whole family.