Robby Krieger, now 71, will perform at the Neptune Theatre on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The Doors’ self-titled debut album is being reissued March 31.

Robby Krieger considered himself a guitarist, not a songwriter. But his first serious songwriting effort knocked it out of the park.

In 1965, Krieger joined Los Angeles rock band The Doors. At one rehearsal, lead singer Jim Morrison said the group needed new songs, challenging everybody to write one.

“I asked Jim, ‘What should I write about?’” said Krieger, speaking on the phone from his home in L.A. “And he said, ‘Write about something universal, something that won’t be out of style in three years.’” Krieger decided to write about one of the four elements, and, taking further inspiration from the Rolling Stones’ “Play with Fire,” came up with “Light My Fire.”

Concert Preview Robby Krieger Band: Celebrating 50 years of The Doors

“Just those three words — light my fire. Nobody had ever thought of putting those three words together before that.”

A year and a half later, “Light My Fire” became The Doors’ breakthrough hit, a chart topper establishing the group as America’s premier rock band, known today for classic rock staples like “Hello, I Love You,” and “Riders on the Storm.”

Krieger, now 71, returns to Seattle on Wednesday, Feb. 15, in a show celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Doors’ self-titled debut album (which is being reissued on March 31).

Krieger’s ride with the band lasted until 1972. The band’s literary leanings and dark undercurrents made the group one of the most compelling acts of the era.

But Morrison’s reckless substance abuse led to his death in 1971, at age 27. The Doors released two more albums before disbanding. Morrison became a cult figure, celebrated for his excesses as much as his work, to Krieger’s dismay. He takes exception to Morrison’s depiction in Oliver Stone’s film “The Doors.”

“It just made him out to be a total ass,” Krieger said.

The band’s legacy overshadowed his post-Doors work. “I fought it for a long time,” Krieger admits. “I was trying to do my own thing. But invariably, there’d be somebody going ‘Play “Light My Fire”!’

“And as time went on, I realized that people were still crazy about The Doors. And not just people my age, but young people too. So little by little, I put more Doors songs in my set.”

Krieger later joined Doors keyboardist Ray Manzarek in a revived Doors band (Manzarek died in 2013). Krieger’s current band features his son Waylon on lead vocals. “He’s 42. But he acts like he’s 25,” he joked. “Sometimes I think Jim is channeling through him, you know?”

Krieger is also working on a memoir about his years with The Doors. “From the first song, it just worked,” he marveled. “It doesn’t often work out that way.”