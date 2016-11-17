The Posies — Ken Stringfellow and Jon Auer — filled the Neptune Theatre Wednesday, Nov. 16, bringing back fond memories of Seattle in the ’90s, while offering some catchy new material, as well.

In an era when so much of the future seems uncertain, the Posies, visiting their former University District stomping grounds on Wednesday (Nov. 16), let Seattle remember a bit of its heartwarming past.

Those filling the U District’s Neptune Theater cheered loudly for the boisterous screams of raven-haired Ken Stringfellow, complimented by the melodic vocal flutterings of his plaid-shirt-wearing co-frontman, Jon Auer. The two traded songs over the course of the evening, which culminated in an encore featuring former local Posies members, billed in support of the band’s latest powerful LP, “Solid States.”

The Posies formed nearly 30 years ago in Bellingham. Not surprisingly, the band’s new album dips its toes into genres navigated by Simon and Garfunkel and John Lennon, but also offers new tricks, with fast-paced drums and catchy, modern refrains. Live, the new material held up well.

. The trio opened with “We R Power,” the first track of the new recording, which set the tone for the evening, with fervent drum hits and quirky guitar riffs. Four songs in, the group played one of its hits, “Dream All Day,” the harmonies bolstered by Auer’s inspired guitar riffs, ripping and jolting the room. Stringfellow, especially inspired, leapt and landed on the stage over and over.

“So America,” chided the smirking guitarist, the election on the tip of his tongue. “What happened? It’s a very strange deity writing this script.”

Both Stringfellow and Auer now live in Europe, which highlighted the sense that they are caught between two worlds musically as well as geographically. Though the band clearly is aiming for a rejuvenation, its fame and sensibility are rooted in the ‘90s.

Still, one more homecoming made sense. The band filled the Neptune Theatre admirably and its music inspired the Emerald City crowd to feel young, yet again.

“We’re really glad to be here,” admitted Stringfellow. “This is still the greatest city on earth.”

That drew applause from a crowd that wanted more from the singer, whose rocky voice pushed for their adoration. The band never disappointed them, proving song after song that they still belonged here.