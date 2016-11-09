Atlanta pop-trap duo Rae Sremmurd kept the capacity crowd at the Showbox SoDo engaged with spectacle and firepower on election night, but its 2014 track “Up Like Trump,” felt eerily prophetic.

Atlanta pop-trap duo and real-life brothers Swae Lee and Slim Jimmi — known as Rae Sremmurd — sold out the Showbox SoDo for an all-ages show on one of America’s most intense election nights ever.

After Atlanta’s red-dreadlocked “king of the teens” Lil Yachty got the overwhelmingly young crowd warmed up with an energetic set that culminated in his hits “Minnesota” and “1 Night,” the Sremmurd brothers emerged with their “Sremmlife 2” opener “Start A Party.”

Though the Sremmurds were rapping over backing tracks (for $40 a ticket guys, really?), their hit-laden setlist was enough to take the crowd’s collective mind off the reality of the evening.

The young audience was eager to get lost in the setlist — “No Flex Zone,” “Come Get Her” and “By Chance” immediately got things going, but what followed, “Up Like Trump,” the hit from the album “Sremmlife,” took on a heavier meaning as election results came in.

“No matter who’s president tomorrow,” said Swae Lee, “it’s still — “ then led the crowd in a profane anti-Trump chant, in unison.

But the chants didn’t seem to affect the election numbers, even as onlookers listened to “Throw Some Mo” and “Look Alive.”

The well-produced spectacle and sheer firepower of the setlist kept the capacity crowd energetically engaged and distant from the night’s reality — save for a single TV set in the back corner of the overcrowded upper bar area’s counter.

The brothers tore through their catalog of hits as Trump gained more and more states in his favor. “Black Beatles,” contender for song of the year, was especially amazing, and ended up being pretty much the only positive thing that happened last night.

Though the setlist and performance were rowdy and on-point, a few lyrics hung in the air, with “Up Like Trump” (recorded in 2014) suddenly sounding prophetic.

“Look what you done done … ”