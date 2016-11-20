From John Waters to the Jazz Nutcracker, a roundup of pop/rock/jazz concerts around the Sound.

By
The Seattle Times

Louie Castro & Shiny Liu Thanksgiving Concert

Today 4 p.m., Snoqualmie Casino, 37500 S.E. North Bend Way, Snoqualmie; $15 (snocasino.com).

Tingstad and Rumbel Holiday Concert

Sat 7:30 p.m., Tim Noah Thumbnail Theater, 1211 Fourth St., Snohomish; $20-$25 (thumbnailtheater.com).

A Drag Queen Christmas

NOV. 28 8 p.m., Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $21.50-$53.50 (877-784-4849 or stgpresents.org).

David Benoit Christmas Tribute to Charlie Brown

DEC. 1 8 p.m., Kirkland Performance Center, 350 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; $35 (kpcenter.org).

Hot Club Cool Yule

DEC. 2 7:30 p.m., Snowy Owl Theater, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth; $12-$24 (509-548-6347 or icicle.org).

A John Waters Christmas

DEC. 2 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $38 (877-784-4849 or stgpresents.org).

Acoustic Christmas with Over the Rhine

DEC. 2-3 8 p.m., The Triple Door, 216 Union St., Seattle; $40-$55 (thetripledoor.net).

Danny Vernon – An Inspirational Christmas with Elvis

DEC. 2 7:30 p.m., Auburn Avenue Theater, 10 Auburn Ave., Auburn; $20-$23 (800-838-3006 or brownpapertickets.com).

Tommy Emmanuel Classics & Christmas Tour

DEC. 3 7:30 p.m., Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $32.50-$52.50 (877-784-4849 or stgpresents.org).

Roosevelt Jazz Band: Jazz Nutcracker

DEC. 3-4 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 2 p.m. Dec. 4, Roosevelt High School Mainstage, 1410 NE 66th Street, Seattle; $13-$18 (rooseveltjazz.org).

Yule Tide Concert

DEC. 3 7:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1215 Thomas Street, Seattle; $5-$15 (maritimefolknet.org).

Yule Be Rockin’ – A Family Holiday Concert with Eric Herman and the Thunder Puppies

DEC. 3 6:30 p.m., Auburn Avenue Theater, 10 Auburn Ave., Auburn; $8 (800-838-3006 or brownpapertickets.com).

Dan Savage’s Holiday Special

DEC. 4 7 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $30 (877-784-4849 or stgpresents.org).

Chris Mitchell: Let It Snow

DEC. 5 8 p.m., Benaroya Hall (Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall), 200 University St., Seattle; $30-$40 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).

Deck the Hall Ball with Empire of the Sun, the Head and the Heart, Jimmy Eat World, Phantogram, Glass Animals, Band of Horses, Coin, My Goodness

DEC. 6 3 p.m., KeyArena, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; $40-$95 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

“Hometown Holiday” with Hunter Hayes, Josh Turner, Tyler Farr, Maddie & Tae

DEC. 7 8 p.m., ShoWare Center, 625 West James St., Kent; $35-$65 (866-973-9613 or ShoWareCenter.com).

Christmas with the Gothard Sisters

DEC. 8 7:30 p.m., Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 Fourth Ave. N., Edmonds; $10-$22 (425-275-9595 or edmondscenterforthearts.org).

The Danny Bonaduce Christmas Show with Spike and the Impalers

DEC. 8 7:30 p.m., Snoqualmie Casino, 37500 S.E. North Bend Way, Snoqualmie; $25 (snocasino.com).

Reilly & Maloney: Farewell Holiday Concert

DEC. 10, 11 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, Maple Leaf Lutheran Church, 10005 32nd Ave. N.E., Seattle; $20-$25 (800-838-3006 or RMholiday2016.brownpapertickets.com). 4 p.m. Dec. 11, Tim Noah Thumbnail Theater, 1211 Fourth St., Snohomish; $20-$25 (thumbnailtheater.com).

Close To You – A Carpenters Christmas

DEC. 13 7 p.m., Auburn Avenue Theater, 10 Auburn Ave., Auburn; $18-$20 (800-838-3006 or brownpapertickets.com).

Mark O’Connor with the O’Connor Family Band: An Appalachian Christmas

DEC. 15 7:30 p.m., Meany Studio Theater, University of Washington, Seattle; $50-$55 (206-543-4880 or artsuw.org).

SeaMuse Winter Solstice Concert

DEC. 16 7:30 p.m., Cafe Solstice, 4116 University Way N.E., Seattle; $6-$15 (stanleygreenthal.com).

The Coats Annual Holiday Concert

DEC. 16-18 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18, Benaroya Hall (Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall), 200 University St., Seattle; $39.50 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).

Earshot Jazz: The Sacred Music of Duke Ellington

DEC. 17 7:30 p.m., Town Hall Seattle, 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; $15-$49 (srjo.org).

Erwilian: Holiday Concert with George Varghese & Bevani

DEC. 17 7 p.m., New Hope Presbyterian Church, 19800 108th Ave. S.E., Kent; $15-$20 (erwilian.com).

A Charlie Brown Christmas with the Jose Gonzales Trio

DEC. 17 7:30 p.m., Tim Noah Thumbnail Theater, 1211 Fourth St., Snohomish; $15-$20 (thumbnailtheater.com).

The Klezmatics

DEC. 18 7:30 p.m., Stroum Jewish Community Center, 3801 E. Mercer Way, Mercer Island; $25-$30 (sjcc.org).

Bronn and Katherine Journey Christmas Concert

DEC. 20 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m., Village Theatre (Francis J. Gaudette Theatre), 303 Front St. N., Issaquah; $24 (villagetheatre.org).

The Brian Setzer Orchestra’s Christmas Rocks! Tour

DEC. 26 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $41-$96 (877-784-4849 or stgpresents.org).

The Bobs After Christmas Show!

DEC. 30 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m., The Triple Door, 216 Union St., Seattle; $10-$23 (thetripledoor.net).

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

DEC. 31 3 p.m., 9 p.m., KeyArena, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; $41-$73 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

Compiled by Jeff Albertson