From John Waters to the Jazz Nutcracker, a roundup of pop/rock/jazz concerts around the Sound.
Louie Castro & Shiny Liu Thanksgiving Concert
Today 4 p.m., Snoqualmie Casino, 37500 S.E. North Bend Way, Snoqualmie; $15 (snocasino.com).
Tingstad and Rumbel Holiday Concert
Sat 7:30 p.m., Tim Noah Thumbnail Theater, 1211 Fourth St., Snohomish; $20-$25 (thumbnailtheater.com).
A Drag Queen Christmas
NOV. 28 8 p.m., Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $21.50-$53.50 (877-784-4849 or stgpresents.org).
David Benoit Christmas Tribute to Charlie Brown
DEC. 1 8 p.m., Kirkland Performance Center, 350 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; $35 (kpcenter.org).
Hot Club Cool Yule
DEC. 2 7:30 p.m., Snowy Owl Theater, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth; $12-$24 (509-548-6347 or icicle.org).
A John Waters Christmas
DEC. 2 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $38 (877-784-4849 or stgpresents.org).
Acoustic Christmas with Over the Rhine
DEC. 2-3 8 p.m., The Triple Door, 216 Union St., Seattle; $40-$55 (thetripledoor.net).
Danny Vernon – An Inspirational Christmas with Elvis
DEC. 2 7:30 p.m., Auburn Avenue Theater, 10 Auburn Ave., Auburn; $20-$23 (800-838-3006 or brownpapertickets.com).
Tommy Emmanuel Classics & Christmas Tour
DEC. 3 7:30 p.m., Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $32.50-$52.50 (877-784-4849 or stgpresents.org).
Roosevelt Jazz Band: Jazz Nutcracker
DEC. 3-4 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 2 p.m. Dec. 4, Roosevelt High School Mainstage, 1410 NE 66th Street, Seattle; $13-$18 (rooseveltjazz.org).
Yule Tide Concert
DEC. 3 7:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1215 Thomas Street, Seattle; $5-$15 (maritimefolknet.org).
Yule Be Rockin’ – A Family Holiday Concert with Eric Herman and the Thunder Puppies
DEC. 3 6:30 p.m., Auburn Avenue Theater, 10 Auburn Ave., Auburn; $8 (800-838-3006 or brownpapertickets.com).
Dan Savage’s Holiday Special
DEC. 4 7 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $30 (877-784-4849 or stgpresents.org).
Chris Mitchell: Let It Snow
DEC. 5 8 p.m., Benaroya Hall (Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall), 200 University St., Seattle; $30-$40 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).
Deck the Hall Ball with Empire of the Sun, the Head and the Heart, Jimmy Eat World, Phantogram, Glass Animals, Band of Horses, Coin, My Goodness
DEC. 6 3 p.m., KeyArena, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; $40-$95 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).
“Hometown Holiday” with Hunter Hayes, Josh Turner, Tyler Farr, Maddie & Tae
DEC. 7 8 p.m., ShoWare Center, 625 West James St., Kent; $35-$65 (866-973-9613 or ShoWareCenter.com).
Christmas with the Gothard Sisters
DEC. 8 7:30 p.m., Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 Fourth Ave. N., Edmonds; $10-$22 (425-275-9595 or edmondscenterforthearts.org).
The Danny Bonaduce Christmas Show with Spike and the Impalers
DEC. 8 7:30 p.m., Snoqualmie Casino, 37500 S.E. North Bend Way, Snoqualmie; $25 (snocasino.com).
Reilly & Maloney: Farewell Holiday Concert
DEC. 10, 11 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, Maple Leaf Lutheran Church, 10005 32nd Ave. N.E., Seattle; $20-$25 (800-838-3006 or RMholiday2016.brownpapertickets.com). 4 p.m. Dec. 11, Tim Noah Thumbnail Theater, 1211 Fourth St., Snohomish; $20-$25 (thumbnailtheater.com).
Close To You – A Carpenters Christmas
DEC. 13 7 p.m., Auburn Avenue Theater, 10 Auburn Ave., Auburn; $18-$20 (800-838-3006 or brownpapertickets.com).
Mark O’Connor with the O’Connor Family Band: An Appalachian Christmas
DEC. 15 7:30 p.m., Meany Studio Theater, University of Washington, Seattle; $50-$55 (206-543-4880 or artsuw.org).
SeaMuse Winter Solstice Concert
DEC. 16 7:30 p.m., Cafe Solstice, 4116 University Way N.E., Seattle; $6-$15 (stanleygreenthal.com).
The Coats Annual Holiday Concert
DEC. 16-18 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18, Benaroya Hall (Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall), 200 University St., Seattle; $39.50 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).
Earshot Jazz: The Sacred Music of Duke Ellington
DEC. 17 7:30 p.m., Town Hall Seattle, 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; $15-$49 (srjo.org).
Erwilian: Holiday Concert with George Varghese & Bevani
DEC. 17 7 p.m., New Hope Presbyterian Church, 19800 108th Ave. S.E., Kent; $15-$20 (erwilian.com).
A Charlie Brown Christmas with the Jose Gonzales Trio
DEC. 17 7:30 p.m., Tim Noah Thumbnail Theater, 1211 Fourth St., Snohomish; $15-$20 (thumbnailtheater.com).
The Klezmatics
DEC. 18 7:30 p.m., Stroum Jewish Community Center, 3801 E. Mercer Way, Mercer Island; $25-$30 (sjcc.org).
Bronn and Katherine Journey Christmas Concert
DEC. 20 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m., Village Theatre (Francis J. Gaudette Theatre), 303 Front St. N., Issaquah; $24 (villagetheatre.org).
The Brian Setzer Orchestra’s Christmas Rocks! Tour
DEC. 26 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $41-$96 (877-784-4849 or stgpresents.org).
The Bobs After Christmas Show!
DEC. 30 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m., The Triple Door, 216 Union St., Seattle; $10-$23 (thetripledoor.net).
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
DEC. 31 3 p.m., 9 p.m., KeyArena, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; $41-$73 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).
