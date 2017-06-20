From big shows at The Gorge, to smaller ones around Seattle, it’s time for outdoor concerts. Get your tickets now.

Summer is officially here, which means it’s time to prepare for Seattle’s outdoor concert season. There are a wide variety of performances and genres to take in, from well-known national acts to up-and-coming local groups, which means there’s something for every music fan to choose from.

Marymoor Park Concerts

JUNE 24-25 Rebelution, 5:20 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, Marymoor Park (Performance Space), 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; $37.50 (www.marymoorconcerts.com).

JUNE 27 Tycho, Todd Terje & The Olsens, Jaga Jazzist, 6:30 p.m., Marymoor Park (Performance Space), 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; $39.50-$49.50 (marymoorconcerts.com).

JULY 2 Ween, 7:30 p.m., Marymoor Park (Performance Space), 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; $49.50-$55 (marymoorconcerts.com).

JULY 8 Dirty Heads and SOJA, The Green, RDGLDGRN, 7 p.m., Marymoor Park (Performance Space), 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; $35-$40 (marymoorconcerts.com).

JULY 9 Russ, 8 p.m., Marymoor Park (Performance Space), 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; $34-$134 (marymoorconcerts.com/events).

JULY 13 UB40 Legends Ali, Astro & Mickey, Matisyahu, Raging Fyah, 6:30 p.m., Marymoor Park (Performance Space), 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; $39.50-$59.50 (marymoorconcerts.com).

JULY 14 Khalid, 7 p.m., Marymoor Park (Performance Space), 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; (marymoorconcerts.com).

JULY 16 Slightly Stoopid, Iration, J Boog, The Movement, 4:30 p.m., Marymoor Park (Performance Space), 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; $39.50 (marymoorconcerts.com).

JULY 29 Thievery Corporation, Stick Figure, Trevor Hall, The California Honeydrops, Sol, Six60, and Landon McNamara, 2 p.m., Marymoor Park (Performance Space), 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; $44.50-$104.50 (marymoorconcerts.com).

AUG. 9 Willie Nelson & Family, Kacey Musgraves, 7 p.m., Marymoor Park (Performance Space), 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; $59.50-$99.50 (marymoorconcerts.com/events).

AUG. 12-13 “Summer Camp 2017” with Vance Joy, Metric, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Bishop Briggs, New Politics, K. Flay, Sir Sly, LP, Bob Moses, Minus The Bear, Beth Ditto, Sundara Karma, MISSIO, SWMRS, Dude York, The Fame Riot, 1 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, Marymoor Park (Performance Space), 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; $87.50-$199 (marymoorconcerts.com).

AUG. 15 Primus, Clutch, 6:30 p.m., Marymoor Park (Performance Space), 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; $45-$50 (marymoorconcerts.com/events/detail/333786).

AUG. 22 Idina Menzel, 7:30 p.m., Marymoor Park (Performance Space), 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; $53.50-$103.50 (marymoorconcerts.com).

AUG. 25 Beck, 7:30 p.m., Marymoor Park (Performance Space), 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; $59.50-$89.50 (marymoorconcerts.com).

SEPT. 23 The Shins, Foxygen, Day Wave, 6:30 p.m., Marymoor Park (Performance Space), 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; $39.50-$45 (marymoorconcerts.com).

SEPT. 30 Sturgill Simpson, 7:30 p.m., Marymoor Park (Performance Space), 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; $39.50-$45 (axs.com).

ZooTunes at Woodland Park Zoo

JUNE 20 Seu Jorge presents “The Life Aquatic: A Tribute to David Bowie”, 6 p.m., Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $35-$110 (zoo.org).

JUNE 22 Ziggy Marley, 6 p.m., Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $39.50-$114.50 (zoo.org/zootunes).

JUNE 27 Seattle Symphony presents The Music of John Williams, 6 p.m., Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $26-$101 (zoo.org/zootunes).

JULY 18 Aimee Mann, Rhiannon Giddens, 6 p.m., Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $29.50-$104.50 (zoo.org/zootunes).

AUG. 2 Violent Femmes, Echo & The Bunnymen, 5:45 p.m., Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $45-$120 (zoo.org/zootunes).

AUG. 10 Cake, 6 p.m., Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $45-$120 (zoo.org/zootunes).

AUG. 13 Blind Pilot, Gregory Alan Isakov, 6 p.m., Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $30-$105 (zoo.org/zootunes).

AUG. 15 Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Rick Springfield, 6 p.m., Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $47.50-$122.50 (zoo.org).

AUG. 17 Garrison Keillor’s Prairie Home “Love and Comedy” Tour, 6 p.m., Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $42.50-$117.50 (zoo.org/zootunes).

AUG. 20 St. Paul & The Broken Bones and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, 6 p.m., Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $39.50-$114.50 (zoo.org).

Chateau Ste. Michelle

JUNE 23-24 Santana, 7 p.m., Friday-Saturday, Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; sold out (ste-michelle.com).

JULY 1 Chris Isaak, 7 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $45-$69.50 (ste-michelle.com).

JULY 13 Blondie & Garbage with John Doe & Exene Cervenka, 6:30 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $49.50-$89.50 (ste-michelle.com).

JULY 15 Lyle Lovett & his Large Band, 7 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $47.50-$77.50 (ste-michelle.com).

JULY 19 Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie, 7 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $59.50-$99.50 (ste-michelle.com).

JULY 22 Natalie Merchant, 7 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $50.50-$90.50 (ste-michelle.com).

JULY 23 2Cellos, 7 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $49.50-$75 (ste-michelle.com).

JULY 28 Diana Krall, 8 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $57.25-$107.25 (ste-michelle.com).

JULY 29 Chateau Ste. Michelle Festival of Jazz: Kandace Springs, Marc Antoine, David Sanborn, Herb Alpert & Lani Hall, 2 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $45-$65 (ste-michelle.com).

JULY 30 Wine Country Blues Festival: Colin James, John Mayall, Charlie Musselwhite, Buddy Guy, 7 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $55-$85 (ste-michelle.com).

JULY 30 Allen Stone, 7 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $35-$49.50 (ste-michelle.com).

AUG. 10 Michael McDonald & Boz Scaggs, 7 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $45-$75 (ste-michelle.com).

AUG. 11 Bryan Ferry, 7 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $45-$65 (ste-michelle.com).

AUG. 25 ZZ Top & The Doobie Brothers, 7 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $75-$150 (ste-michelle.com).

AUG. 26-27 Chicago, 7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $58.50-$90.50 (ste-michelle.com).

SEPT. 1 The Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo, 7 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $39.50-$69.50 (ste-michelle.com).

SEPT. 4 The Australian Pink Floyd Show: The Best Side of the Moon 2017, 8 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $39.50-$59.50 (ste-michelle.com).

SEPT. 8 Steve Winwood, 7 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $49.50-$79.50 (ste-michelle.com).

SEPT. 9-10 An Evening with Pink Martini with singer China Forbes, 7 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $44-$79 (ste-michelle.com).

SEPT. 15 Goo Goo Dolls with Phillip Phillips, 6 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $59.50-$85 (ste-michelle.com).

KEXP Concerts at the Mural

AUG. 4 The Helio Sequence, Summer Cannibals, Cosmos, 5:30 p.m., Mural Amphitheatre, 305 Harrison St. Seattle Center, Seattle; free (seattlecenter.com/concertsatthemural).

AUG. 11 Telekinesis, Y La Bamba, 5:30 p.m., Mural Amphitheatre, 305 Harrison St. Seattle Center, Seattle; free (seattlecenter.com/concertsatthemural).

AUG. 18 Thunderpussy, The Courtneys, 5:30 p.m., Mural Amphitheatre, 305 Harrison St. Seattle Center, Seattle; free (seattlecenter.com/concertsatthemural).

AUG. 25 The Maldives, Industrial Revelation, Emma Lee Toyoda, 5:30 p.m., Mural Amphitheatre, 305 Harrison St. Seattle Center, Seattle; free (seattlecenter.com/concertsatthemural).

CenturyLink Field

AUG. 9 Metallica, Avenged Sevenfold, Gojira, 6 p.m., CenturyLink Field, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $55-$155 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

SEPT. 23 Coldplay, 7 p.m., CenturyLink Field, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $25.50-$185.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

Out to Lunch Concert Series

JULY 5 Clinton Fearon, noon, Harbor Steps, First Avenue and Western Street, Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

JULY 6 Pearl Django, noon, City Hall Plaza, 600 Fourth Ave. Fourth Avenue and Cherry Street, Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

JULY 7 Brotha’ Groove, noon, Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

JULY 10 Champagne Honeybee, 4:30 p.m., Amazon Campus Grand Plaza, 426 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

JULY 11 Winterlings, noon, Union Bank Plaza, 1200 Fifth Ave., Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

JULY 12 The Chancellors, noon, Harbor Steps, First Avenue and Western Street, Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

JULY 13 Katie Kuffel, Paris Alexa, noon, City Hall Plaza, 600 Fourth Ave. Fourth Avenue and Cherry Street, Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

JULY 14 Nolan Garrett, noon, Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

JULY 17 The Flavr Blue, 4:30 p.m., Amazon Biosphere, 2121 Seventh Ave., Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

JULY 18 Lost Dogma, noon, Union Bank Plaza, 1200 Fifth Ave., Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

JULY 19 The Dusty 45s, noon, Harbor Steps, First Avenue and Western Street, Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

JULY 20 Seattle Women’s Steel Pan Project, noon, City Hall Plaza, 600 Fourth Ave. Fourth Avenue and Cherry Street, Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

JULY 21 Radio Raheem, noon, Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

JULY 24 Limited Edition, 4:30 p.m., Amazon Campus Grand Plaza, 426 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

JULY 25 Northern Shakedown, noon, Union Bank Plaza, 1200 Fifth Ave., Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

JULY 26 Lucky Brown Band, noon, Harbor Steps, First Avenue and Western Street, Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

JULY 27 Down North, noon, City Hall Plaza, 600 Fourth Ave. Fourth Avenue and Cherry Street, Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

JULY 28 Happy Orchestra, noon, Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

JULY 31 Bleachbear, 4:30 p.m., Amazon Campus Grand Plaza, 426 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

JULY 31 General Mojo’s, 4:30 p.m., 515 Westlake Ave. N., 515 Westlake Ave. N., Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

JULY 31 Planes on Paper, 4:30 p.m., Denny Park, 100 Dexter Ave. N., Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

JULY 31 Scarlet Parke, 4:30 p.m., Amazon Biosphere, 2121 Seventh Ave., Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

AUG. 2 Soul Revue, noon, Union Square, 600 University St., Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

AUG. 3 En Canto, noon, City Hall Plaza, 600 Fourth Ave. Fourth Avenue and Cherry Street, Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

AUG. 7 The Maldives, 4:30 p.m., Amazon Campus Grand Plaza, 426 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

AUG. 8 Two Guys and a Broad, noon, Union Bank Plaza, 1200 Fifth Ave., Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

AUG. 9 Skerik’s Bandalabra, noon, Union Square, 600 University St., Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

AUG. 10 Seattle Women’s Jazz Orchestra with Gail Pettis, noon, City Hall Plaza, 600 Fourth Ave. Fourth Avenue and Cherry Street, Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

AUG. 11 Vaudeville Etiquette, noon, Occidental Park, Occidental Avenue South and South Main Street, Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

AUG. 14 Intisaar, 4:30 p.m., Amazon Biosphere, 2121 Seventh Ave., Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

AUG. 15 Deseo Carmin, noon, Union Bank Plaza, 1200 Fifth Ave., Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

AUG. 16 Headwaves, noon, Union Square, 600 University St., Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

AUG. 17 Cosmos, noon, City Hall Plaza, 600 Fourth Ave. Fourth Avenue and Cherry Street, Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

AUG. 18 Star Anna, noon, Occidental Park, Occidental Avenue South and South Main Street, Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

AUG. 22 Grace Love, 4:30 p.m., Amazon Campus Grand Plaza, 426 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

AUG. 23 Allison Shirk, noon, Union Bank Plaza, 1200 Fifth Ave., Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

AUG. 24 Andrew Landers, noon, Union Bank Plaza, 1200 Fifth Ave., Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

AUG. 25 V. Contreras, noon, Occidental Park, Occidental Avenue South and South Main Street, Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

AUG. 28 Ten Miles Wide, 4:30 p.m., 515 Westlake Ave. N., 515 Westlake Ave. N., Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

AUG. 28 The True Loves, 4:30 p.m., Denny Park, 100 Dexter Ave. N., Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

AUG. 28 Tiffany Wilson, 4:30 p.m., Amazon Biosphere, 2121 Seventh Ave., Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

AUG. 29 The W Lovers, noon, Union Bank Plaza, 1200 Fifth Ave., Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

AUG. 30 Kate Voss & The Big Boss Band, noon, Waterfront Park, 1401 Alaskan Way, Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

SEPT. 1 Ayron Jones, noon, Occidental Park, Occidental Avenue South and South Main Street, Seattle; free (downtownseattle.org/events/out-to-lunch).

White River Amphitheatre

JUNE 21 Styx, REO Speedwagon, Don Felder, 7 p.m., White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road, Auburn; $27.50-$99.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

JUNE 24 “Pain in the Grass” with Korn, Stone Sour, Babymetal, The Pretty Reckless, 1:40 p.m., White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road, Auburn; $19-$175 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

JUNE 30 Brad Paisley, Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant, Lindsay Ell, 7 p.m., White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road, Auburn; $18-$165 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

JULY 3 Rise Against, Deftones, Thrice, Frank Iero, the Patience, 6:30 p.m., White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road, Auburn; $25-$75 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

JULY 18 Matchbox Twenty, Counting Crows, 6:45 p.m., White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road, Auburn; $29.50-$99.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

AUG. 1 Green Day, 7 p.m., White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road, Auburn; $22-$81.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

AUG. 5 Steve Miller Band, Peter Frampton, 7:30 p.m., White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road, Auburn; $20.25-$101 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

AUG. 19 Incubus, Jimmy Eat World, 6:45 p.m., White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road, Auburn; $21.50-$91.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

AUG. 22 OneRepublic, Fitz & the Tantrums, James Arthur, 7 p.m., White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road, Auburn; $25-$135 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

SEPT. 9 Foreigner, Cheap Trick, 7 p.m., White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road, Auburn; $29.95-$350 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

OCT. 6 Florida Georgia Line, 7 p.m., White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road, Auburn; $34-$239 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

Gorge Amphitheatre

JUNE 23-24 Paradiso, 2 p.m., Friday-Saturday, Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road N.W., George, Grant County; $183 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

JULY 15 Train, O.A.R., Natasha Bedingfield, Michael Franti & Spearhead, 7 p.m., Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road N.W., George, Grant County; $71.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

JULY 21 John Mayer, 7 p.m., Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road N.W., George, Grant County; $28-$127 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

JULY 22 Jack Johnson, the Avett Brothers, John Craigie, 6 p.m., Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road N.W., George, Grant County; $41.50-$67 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

JULY 28-30 Watershed Festival, All day, Friday-Sunday, Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road N.W., George, Grant County; $199 VIP tickets start at $650 (watershedfest.com/festival-passes).

AUG. 4-5 Pretty Lights, Atmosphere, STS9, Tipper, Lettuce, Cherub, Manic Focus, Chali 2na, All day, Friday-Saturday, Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road N.W., George, Grant County; $84-$286 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

AUG. 19 Zac Brown Band, Madison Ryann Ward, 7 p.m., Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road N.W., George, Grant County; $37-$273 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

AUG. 26 Kings of Leon, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, 7 p.m., Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road N.W., George, Grant County; $24.50-$81.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

SEPT. 3 Guns N’ Roses, 7:30 p.m., Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road N.W., George, Grant County; $90-$275 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

SEPT. 16 Above & Beyond: Group Therapy 250, 4 p.m., Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road N.W., George, Grant County; $121 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

Ballard SeafoodFest

JULY 8-9 Strand of Oaks, la Luz, the Lil Smokies, the Dip, Dude York, Nite Wave, Hobosexual, Vaudeville Etiquette, Bread & Butter, the Warren G. Hardings, Evening Bell, Honcho Poncho, #All4Doras, the Pro & the Con, School of Rock, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. July 8, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. July 9, Ballard, Market Street and Ballard Avenue, Seattle; free (seafoodfest.org).

Timber! Outdoor Music Festival

JULY 13-15 Wild Powwers, The Hollers, Bed., Down North, Smokey Brights, Shovels & Rope, Jason McCue, Star Anna, Mountain Flowers, Acid Tongue, Sleep Steady, Balto, Shelby Earl, Cataldo, True Loves Soul Revue with Adra Boo, Saundra & Starr, Noon-10:30 p.m. July 13, 10:30 a.m.-11:15 p.m. July 14, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. July 15, Tolt MacDonald Park, Northeast 40th Street and Tolt Avenue, Carnation; $65-$85 (timbermusicfest.com).

West Seattle Summerfest

JULY 14-16 Brent Amaker & the Rodeo, Thunderpussy, Porter Ray, Charms, Sisters, Sassy Black, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, West Seattle Junction, California Avenue Southwest and Southwest Alaska Street, Seattle; free (wsjunction.org/summerfest).

Capitol Hill Block Party

JULY 21-23 Run The Jewels, Wolf Parade, Thundercat, Mura Masa, Austra, Noname, Lucy Dacus, Cherry Glazerr, Kyle Craft, Flor, Lord Huron, Jai Wolf, Whitney, Trip Turtle, Lizzo, Manatee Commune, Phantoms, Magic Giant, Naked Giants, Zoolab, Saint Claire, Diplo, Angel Olsen, Snakehips, Danny Brown, Perfume Genius, Mykki Blanco, Cloud Nothings, Torres, Julie Byrne, Sloucher, 3 p.m. July 21, 1 p.m. July 22-23, Capitol Hill, 11th Avenue and East Pine Street, Seattle; $60-$300 (capitolhillblockparty.com).

Doe Bay Fest

Aug. 10-13 Noon daily Aug. 10-13, Doe Bay Resort, 107 Doe Bay Road, Olga; $170 (doebay.com).

Summer Meltdown Festival

AUG. 10-13 The String Cheese Incident, Nahko and Medicine for the People, The Polish Ambassador, The Floozies, The Infamous Stringdusters, G Jones, Opiuo, Elephant Revival, Boombox, The Wailers, The Grouch, Tauk, Shook Twins, 2 p.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 10, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 11-12, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 13, Whitehorse Mountain Amphitheater, 42501 State Rte 530 N.E., Darrington; $215 (summermeltdownfest.com).

Bumbershoot

SEPT. 1-3 Flume, Lorde, Odesza, Weezer, Big Sean, Dillon Frances, Haim, Solange, The Roots, Spoon, Gucci Mane, Kaleo, Flo Rida, Jauz, Porter Ray, and comedians Margaret Cho, Todd Barry and Judah Friedlander, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 1-3, Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; $129-$249, three-day VIP passes are $450-$750 (bumbershoot.com).