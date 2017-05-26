EntertainmentPhoto & VideoPhotography Photos: Sasquatch! Festival — Day 1 Originally published May 26, 2017 at 9:32 pm Photos: Sasquatch! Festival — Day 1Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Remembering Chris Cornell, 1964-2017 Upstream: Day 1 of new music fest brings modest crowds but good energy Review: Radiohead is electric at expansive show in Seattle Related Stories Rocker Chris Cornell remembered as ‘voice of our generation’ Sights and sounds from Sasquatch! Music Festival — follow along live Thousands attend Sasquatch! Festival at The Gorge Amphitheater in Quincy, Wash., Friday, May 26, 2017. Share story By Katie G. CotterillSeattle Times photo staff Related Stories Rocker Chris Cornell remembered as ‘voice of our generation’ May 26, 2017 Sights and sounds from Sasquatch! Music Festival — follow along live May 26, 2017 Commentary: On its anniversary, rethinking the Beatles’ ‘best’ May 26, 2017 After Manchester attack, Aerosmith still on European tour May 25, 2017 More Photo Galleries Remembering Chris Cornell, 1964-2017 Upstream: Day 1 of new music fest brings modest crowds but good energy Review: Radiohead is electric at expansive show in Seattle Katie G. Cotterill: 206-464-2203 or kcotterill@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @kgcotterill. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryRocker Chris Cornell remembered as ‘voice of our generation’
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.