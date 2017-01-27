The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame named a few “special guests,” ending weeks of speculation.

Ending weeks of speculation about who will do the honors — Bruce Springsteen? Pete Townshend of The Who? — officials announced that Neil Young will induct Pearl Jam into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 7.

Young — affectionately known as “Uncle Neil” for his mentorship of the Seattle-based band early on — was one of a few “special guests” announced by the Hall on Friday. The event will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Jackson Browne will induct Joan Baez, and Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush will induct Yes.

The names of those inducting the Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Nile Rogers and Tupac Shakur will be announced at a later date.

The inductees were chosen by more than 900 voters of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. Fans also cast votes online for who they believed most deserving of induction. More than 1.8 million fans voted, and four out of five acts from the fans’ ballot are being inducted.

Pearl Jam was chosen for induction its first year of eligibility — 25 years after the release of its first album, “Ten.”

Baez, ELO, Journey and Shakur were also inducted their first time on the ballot. Yes has been nominated three times.

Tickets for the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. EST through ticketmaster.com.

They start at $50, and VIP packages will also be available through Ticketmaster, as well as barclayscenter.com, or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

The ceremony will premiere on HBO and be broadcast on Sirius XM. Broadcast details will also be announced later.