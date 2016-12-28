Eddie Vedder gave a Maryland family $10,000 to help them put on a special Christmas.

Eddie Vedder is proving he is a better man.

The Pearl Jam singer and guitarist had a good year, in which he and his band mates were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and his beloved Chicago Cubs won the World Series. He capped off 2016 by helping a family in need celebrate Christmas.

The Washington Post wrote last week about a Maryland mother who posted a message on Craigslist asking for help with Christmas. The family was facing eviction from their home and couldn’t afford gifts for their children. The story went viral and Christmas was saved. Hundreds of people were moved by the plea and helped, including Vedder, who sent a $10,000 check.

Vedder told The Post that he recognized his childhood in the family’s story and that, “I was so moved by the story and what this mother did for her children. I thought those kids must be so proud of their mother for reaching out. That takes a lot of courage.”