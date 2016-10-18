Seattle rock band Pearl Jam was nominated Tuesday for induction into the Rock and Roll of Fame.

Seattle rock band Pearl Jam, formed in 1990 during what is loosely called the “grunge” era, was nominated Tuesday for induction into the Rock and Roll of Fame. This is the first year Pearl Jam has been eligible for nomination.

Pearl Jam has sold nearly 32 million records over its 26-year career and has won two Grammy Awards.

Pearl Jam was one of 19 nominees. The others are Bad Brains, Chaka Khan, Chic, Electric Light Orchestra, Depeche Mode, The J. Geils Band, Jane’s Addiction, Janet Jackson, Joan Baez, Joe Tex, Journey, Kraftwerk, MC5, Steppenwolf, The Cars, The Zombies, Tupac Shakur and Yes.

Fan voting is now open. Fans may vote for five groups on each ballot. The induction ceremony is scheduled for April, 2017.