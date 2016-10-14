Norah Jones will celebrate the release of her stunning new album, “Day Breaks” (Blue Note) in a sold-out show at Benaroya Hall on Wednesday (Oct. 19).

Before the iPhone “Voice Memos” tab, if a songwriter got an idea sitting at the airport, what was she to do?

“In a pinch, call your answering machine,” says Norah Jones, who celebrates the release of her stunning new album, “Day Breaks” (Blue Note), in a sold-out show at Benaroya Hall on Wednesday (Oct. 19).

In a phone interview from New York, Jones says she heard about that trick years ago from another songwriter. Lucky for us, when she was in a Berlin dressing room five years ago, she had her iPhone handy and recorded the germ of “And Then There Was You,” a fetching song that recalls the deceptive simplicity and beguiling cadence of her early work.

Concert preview Norah Jones 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Benaroya Hall, Seattle; sold out.

That echo, and the fact that Jones is playing more piano again, is why “Day Breaks” is being hailed by critics as a “return” to the jazz-country-folk style of “Come Away With Me,” which made her famous back in 2002.

But “Day Breaks” is far more than that. It’s a diverse album that reflects her command of rock, Americana, country, jazz and electronic groove music.

“I was influenced by ‘In A Silent Way,’ ” says Jones, referring to Miles Davis’ mercurial 1969 jazz-rock fusion album. “That’s the kind of jazz record I was thinking of, not necessarily nostalgic jazz.”

Jones also says she wanted to play with drummer Brian Blade and saxophonist Wayne Shorter again, who joined her two years ago when she sang at the Kennedy Center as part of a 75th birthday party for the Blue Note label.

“That was the jumping-off point,” she says. “But (the songs) wound up being all over the place, stylistically.”

One of the best is a sad, slow-dance rock ’n’ roll story ballad, “Tragedy,” that begins with Jones balefully repeating the same line — “It’s a tra-ged-y” — four times in a row.

“Once you start a song with a specific lyric, it’s really hard to move away from that lyric,” says Jones, laughing. “But it was such a loaded word, I didn’t know what to write after that! So I told (writing collaborator) Sarah Oda, ‘I need to finish that song’ … She absorbed it all and came back with that story.”

Jones also collaborated with Oda on “Burn,” a smoldering track with a noirish storyline and soprano sax solo by Shorter.

“I wanted to do that rhythmic thing I was trying to think of for the album in the first place,” explains Jones.

“Day Breaks” ends with another Shorter feature, a cover of Duke Ellington’s haunting “African Flower.”

“I had been listening to that a ton,” says Jones. “I was trying to figure out what to play (on piano) with Wayne but then I decided I’ll just hum it. It’s such a beautiful melody.”

If you’ve followed Jones’ career, you know that her two previous albums were quite dark, full of breakup grief and even malignant anger (“Miriam,” from 2012’s “Little Broken Hearts,” is a doozy). This one has a much happier cast, but Jones stresses that it’s also “full of conflict.”

“I’m in a good personal space, but the world is falling apart,” she says.

Sounds like it might be time to take out that iPhone again.