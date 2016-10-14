The four-piece, all-male rock band celebrates the release — its third, but first on a commercial label — at the underground venue Black Lodge on Monday (Oct. 17).

Seattle label Sub Pop may have struck indie gold (again) with 5-year-old Brooklyn band LVL UP’s third album, “Return to Love,” which came out late last month.

The four-piece, all-male rock band celebrates the release — its third, but first on a commercial label — at the underground venue Black Lodge on Monday (Oct. 17).

Formed in 2011 when its members were students at SUNY Purchase, in New York state, LVL UP is composed of guitarists Mike Caridi and Dave Benton, bassist Nick Corbo and drummer Greg Rutkin. Caridi, Benton and Corbo all compose.

Their songs on “Return to Love” are steeped in dark, dense, sometimes fuzzily distorted and often reverbed guitars, tape distortion and synthesizers (including Moog), but leavened with a pop sense of melody and momentum. The lyrics plunge fearlessly into existential, spiritual realms, from original sin (“Hidden Driver”) and suicide (“Cut From the Vine”) to serious revenge (“Pain”). On that last, the band deliberately declaims this dark refrain: “I hope you’re cold/I hope you grow old/And never find love.”

Yet pastoral, psychedelic imagery also curls like vines through these driving, meditative soundscapes (“Naked in the River with the Creator”). Fans of bands from Pink Floyd to Neutral Milk Hotel should find something to like.

8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at Black Lodge, 431 Eastlake Ave. E., Seattle (facebook.com/events/1006679079453825).