Seattle rapper Macklemore on Thursday released a new single, “Glorious,” from a new and as yet unnamed album.

The song, featuring Skylar Grey, comes just as Macklemore also announced that he and longtime collaborator and friend Ryan Lewis would be seeking some “creative space,” according to a post on Instagram.

“Ryan Lewis is my brother forever. We have been working together damn near every day for 9 years and it felt like the right time,” Macklemore wrote. “This decision came from a place of love for one another. I’m the best man at his wedding next month. There will be more M&RL music to come when the time is right.”

NEW MUSIC… GLORIOUS (Link in Bio) And so it begins… When I finished touring last fall, I wanted to keep making music. I didn't know what that would look like but I had an immediate urge to write. To record. Not out of a desire to “keep up” with the music industry – or out of some self-imposed pressure – but rather to create for the sake of creating. After the last tour, Ryan and I agreed that some creative space would be good for the both of us. Ryan Lewis is my brother forever. We have been working together damn near every day for 9 years and it felt like the right time.  This decision came from a place of love for one another. I’m the best man at his wedding next month. There will be more M&RL music to come when the time is right. And you'll be hearing from Ryan very, very soon (he has some incredible records that are about to drop with other artists). So, last November, I built a studio in the basement of my home and got back to the basics. I was able to find a balance with my art, recovery and being a dad.  I felt the perfect amount of removal from an industry that can be tricky to spiritually navigate. I wanted to be around Sloane and Tricia as much as possible. I wanted to make an album and raise my baby girl. So here it is. The first song from my new album is “Glorious”. It features the incredibly talented Skylar Grey and was produced by Budo with additional production from Tyler Dopps (Aka "DAMN DUDE"!). It felt like the right record to come back with, embarking on this new chapter of life. I just want to thank you guys for always supporting and riding with me.  I appreciate your endless love and words more than I could ever express. You’re the reason I’m still able to do what I love around the world. "Glorious" is just the start… Ben #ifeelglorious

The duo’s second album, “This Unruly Mess I’ve Made,” did not sell as well as their platinum-selling and Grammy-winning debut, “The Heist.”

“It felt like the right record to come back with, embarking on this new chapter of life,” wrote Macklemore.

 

Christine Clarridge: 206-464-8983 or cclarridge@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @c_clarridge.