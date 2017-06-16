The Seattle rapper announced he and Ryan Lewis are also on a "creative" break.

Seattle rapper Macklemore on Thursday released a new single, “Glorious,” from a new and as yet unnamed album.

The song, featuring Skylar Grey, comes just as Macklemore also announced that he and longtime collaborator and friend Ryan Lewis would be seeking some “creative space,” according to a post on Instagram.

“Ryan Lewis is my brother forever. We have been working together damn near every day for 9 years and it felt like the right time,” Macklemore wrote. “This decision came from a place of love for one another. I’m the best man at his wedding next month. There will be more M&RL music to come when the time is right.”

The duo’s second album, “This Unruly Mess I’ve Made,” did not sell as well as their platinum-selling and Grammy-winning debut, “The Heist.”

“It felt like the right record to come back with, embarking on this new chapter of life,” wrote Macklemore.