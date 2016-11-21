The little shop will open Nov. 25 in the radio station’s lobby, and will remain open through March.

Seattle’s Light in the Attic (LITA) label, which specializes in rare historic retrievals of artists such as neglected ’60s folk-rock singer Rodriguez and passed-over soul singer Betty Davis, will open a pop-up vinyl store on Black Friday (Nov. 25) in the lobby of radio station KEXP 91.3 at Seattle Center.

The store will carry LITA products as well as records on other labels and used albums selected by KEXP DJs. The store will remain in place through March. Regular store hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, but on Black Friday the store will be open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

The new outlet opens on Record Store Day (RSD), a promotion that started in 2008 and has been successful in helping to revive vinyl record sales — which grew every year from 2006-2015 — and in keeping independent record stores in business. The event originally took place just once a year, in April, but expanded to Black Friday in 2010.

Seattle-area stores participating in RSD the day after Thanksgiving include Wall of Sound, Silver Platters, Easy Street and many others. For a complete list and links to various promotions, go to recordstoreday.com.