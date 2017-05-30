Hannibal Buress and Chronixx will be special guests at the Seattle show.

R&B artist Ms. Lauryn Hill and rapper Nas will perform on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Seattle’s WaMu Theater.

Lauryn Hill is best known as a member of the hip-hop group Fugees and for her solo album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” which won five Grammy awards. Nas has released several platinum records and received multiple Grammy nominations.

Hannibal Buress and Chronixx will be special guests at the Seattle show.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 2, at ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000.