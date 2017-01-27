A KEXP volunteer has created an interactive data visualization of the music played on the Seattle radio station in 2016.

KEXP has just the thing to keep music geeks buried in their laptops this weekend. A KEXP volunteer created an interactive data visualization breaking down the songs, albums and artists most played by the station’s DJs in 2016.

David Bowie and Prince topped the list of the artists most played, followed by Radiohead, The Cure and Seattle’s own Car Seat Headrest. Prince and Bowie have long been staples on KEXP but got a boost in airtime because of their deaths last year. How much more? Listeners can find out by going to the “Artists Stats” tab on the graphic. Bowie was played 811 times, which was a 182.6 percent increase from 2015. Prince was played 487 times for a 323.5 percent bump from the previous year. The Cure were more representative of the stations regularly played bands. They didn’t have a new album and were played 363 times for an 11 percent increase.

Want to know how much songs from your favorite album were spun? What about which bands were played most each hour? You can also find the answers to both of those questions and more. The interactive, which was created by by Jewel Loree a product manager at Tableau — a Seattle company that specializes in data visualization — has a tab that compares what the DJs played to the top albums of the year voted on by listeners.

There is more than enough information with this visualization to tune in and drop out with some data crunching fun for hours on end.