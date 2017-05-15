The pop star is touring in support of her new album, "Witness."
Pop superstar Katy Perry announced Monday that she’s going on tour, and the tour is making a stop in Tacoma next year.
The singer’s “Witness” tour, named after her upcoming album, will be at the Tacoma Dome on Feb. 3, 2018.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, May 22, at ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-300.
Perry rocketed to fame with “I Kissed a Girl” and followed with a chart-topping album, “Teenage Dream” that became the first album produced by a female artist to contain five No. 1 songs, including “California Gurls” and “Firework.”
