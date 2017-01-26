Marley’s birthday is Feb. 6; here’s where you can find reggae music in Seattle.

Maybe it’s only appropriate that, a couple of weeks before Valentine’s Day, one of the hot club shows this weekend is a concert where you may experience love and peace. You’ll likely find both at the Showbox SoDo, where reggae band Iration performs Friday and Saturday (Jan. 27 and 28).

“We’re all about luv,” reads Iration’s website. Though based in Santa Barbara, Calif., now, the band members grew up in Hawaii, where they learned the upbeat mix of Jamaican reggae and island folk that Hawaiians call “Jawaiian.”

Genre labels, though, can never truly capture music; even the term “reggae” envelops many influences. Iration’s seven record releases have bounced around many styles of reggae from pop to jam-band. Its biggest hit is 2010’s “Time Bomb,” which falls more in the beach-music category, and the disc has stayed on the Top 20 of Billboard reggae charts since its release.

Concert preview Iration 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27 and 28, Showbox SoDo, 1700 First Ave., Seattle; $26.50-$30 (888-929-7849 or showboxpresents.com)

This tour is behind their even mellower “Double Up” acoustic album. It’s a winning formula for Iration, which plays at many reggae festivals and has a busy touring schedule.

The schedule is particularly busy in the days leading up to Bob Marley’s birthday on Feb. 6, which is why getting them here now is a treat. And though Iration’s two-night stand is the biggest local reggae event this month, it’s not the only highlight. Clinton Fearon’s annual “Bob Marley Birthday Tribute,” on Feb. 11 at Nectar Lounge in Fremont, is always a joy.

Fearon began his music career in Jamaica playing with reggae legend Lee “Scratch” Perry before moving to Seattle in 1987. Since then with his bands the Defenders, the Gladiators, Boogie Brown Band, and the Clinton Fearon Trio, he’s been a local mainstay (the Gladiators also play Nectar on Feb. 23). Compared with Iration’s mellow beach music, Fearon’s more traditional reggae is often fiery and political.

That’s also true for another of Nectar’s February reggae bookings, John Brown’s Body (Feb. 17). This group plays a combo of hip-hop and reggae, but with elements of U.K. ’70s punk thrown in.

If you want to see a reggae concert on Marley’s actual birthday, though, the closest you can come is Feb. 5 (Marley Eve shall we call it?). Jah Remedi plays Substation in Ballard that night, on a bill with the Argan Band. Given that the Argan Band plays long African jams, and Jah Remedi plays “deep roots” reggae, you can expect this show will stretch into the wee hours of Feb. 6.

Then, anytime after midnight, Bob Marley’s birth can be toasted. And some of those toasts, this being Seattle, may not involve liquids.