Superstar-rapper Jay-Z is bringing his “4:44” tour to KeyArena on Wednesday, Dec. 13. Tickets, which cost $35.50-$194.50, go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 14 via LiveNation.com.

The entrepreneur and hip-hop mogul released “4:44” on June 30 via Tidal, a subscription-based music-streaming service that he owns along with other musicians. The album is now available on iTunes/Apple Music, Google Play Music and Amazon Music. It features guest appearances from Frank Ocean, Damian Marley, and Jay-Z’s mother, Gloria Carter.

Critics are saying “4:44” is an apology to his wife, Beyoncé, whose 2016 album “Lemonade” made allegations of infidelity on his part. On “Sorry” Beyoncé sang, “You better call Becky with the good hair.” On “Family Feud,” Jay-Z replies, “Leave me alone, Becky.”