Superstar-rapper Jay-Z is bringing his “4:44” tour to KeyArena on Wednesday, Dec. 13. Tickets, which cost $35.50-$194.50, go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 14 via LiveNation.com.

The entrepreneur and hip-hop mogul released “4:44” on June 30 via Tidal, a subscription-based music-streaming service that he owns along with other musicians. The album is now available on iTunes/Apple Music, Google Play Music and Amazon Music. It features guest appearances from Frank Ocean, Damian Marley, and Jay-Z’s mother, Gloria Carter.

Critics are saying “4:44” is an apology to his wife, BeyoncĂ©, whose 2016 album “Lemonade” made allegations of infidelity on his part. On “Sorry” BeyoncĂ© sang, “You better call Becky with the good hair.” On “Family Feud,” Jay-Z replies, “Leave me alone, Becky.”